What happened to Adan Manzano's wife? Kansas City sports reporter dies less than a year after spouse's tragedy

Well-known sports anchor Adan Manzano, 27, passed away on February 5, 2025. The circumstances leading to his death are yet to be made official, and he died while covering the Super Bowl for Telemundo Kandas City and Tico Sports in New Orleans, as per Variety.

An update from Nola.com stated that Adan died at a Kenner, Louisiana-based hotel, and his autopsy is already complete. However, a few test results are currently pending.

Adan died less than a year after his wife, Ashleigh Boyd, lost her life in a car accident. The duo's daughter, Eleanor, was inside the vehicle with her mother in Kansas, and she survived the accident.

The news of Adan Manzano's death was revealed by Telemundo Kansas City through Facebook on Friday, February 7, in a post written in Spanish. The statement, after being translated into English, reads that the TV station is working with the authorities to find more details about Adan's cause of death. The post then praised Manzano by saying:

"Adam was an exceptional professional and a rising star whose dedication and talent reflected excellence in his work. We will deeply miss Adam, his passion for sports and the contributions he made to the local community."

The post also described Adan Manzano as a professional and a rising star, who always showcased excellence in his work. Netizens took to the comments section of the post to express their grief over Adan's demise. The majority of the users were spotted recalling his flawless work in the world of news for many years.

Adan Manzano's daughter was injured in the car accident that led to his wife's death

Adan Manzano's wife, Ashleigh Boyd, died in April 2024 in a car crash that happened at the 7800 block of S.W. 53rd Street. While speaking to The Topeka Capital-Journal, Shawnee County Sheriff Brian C. Hill said that Boyd was pronounced dead on the spot, and a male driver was also present inside the vehicle that crashed.

The incident happened during the morning hours and S.W. 53rd Street had to be shut down for a temporary period. Hill said that after the police officers came to the spot, they found a blue Nissan Versa going towards the east crashed into a blue Ford that was traveling on the west side.

While Ashleigh died during the crash, her daughter Eleanor and the male driver, whose identity remains unknown, suffered some injuries and were transported to a hospital. Ashleigh's obituary on Legacy stated that she was employed at the Lowman Hill Elementary School as a second-grade teacher.

The obituary revealed that Ashleigh was originally from Flowood, Mississippi, and enrolled at the Santa Fe Trail High School, where she completed her graduation. She completed her further studies at Kansas State University and Emporia State University, and later joined the Kansas Association for Youth.

Ashleigh's husband Adan also obtained his graduation from the Kansas State University, and was a sideline reporter for the television crew of the Chiefs last year, as per Daily Mail. He was also a reporter for soccer news and interviewed popular players such as Travis Kelce.

Adan Manzano was additionally active on Instagram with around 928 followers, and he was sharing updates regarding his Super Bowl coverage over the last few days— with the last post coming out on February 4, 2025.

