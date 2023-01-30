What happened to Adriana Sylmetaj? Boyfriend charged as pregnant woman dies in Staten Island crash

23-year-old expectant mother Adriana Sylmetaj died in a fatal car crash on Staten Island. Police arrested the driver, her boyfriend, Adem Nikeziq, and he currently faces charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, vehicular assault, assault, reckless endangerment, driving while intoxicated, and driving while ability impaired by alcohol.

30-year-old Adem Nikeziq was driving the Dodge Challenger before slamming the vehicle in front of 2545 Hylan Boulevard at around 4.45 am local time on Saturday. Adriana Sylmetaj was thrown from the passenger seat and died of severe injuries.

NYPD mentioned that the vehicle slammed into a utility pole. While Adem sustained minor injuries, his pregnant girlfriend was declared dead on the spot. Authorities further discovered that the 30-year-old showed signs of intoxication.

Pregnant Adriana Sylmetaj died at the crash site soon after the car split into two halves

The car slammed into a wall and then crashed into a utility pole. (Image via Daniella Temi/Twitter)

A fatal Staten Island car crash killed an expectant woman named Adriana Sylmetaj at the scene. Her boyfriend Adem was arrested and faces several charges including manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

Police did not immediately identify the victim. According to them, the crash took place at around 4.45 am on Saturday, while Adem lost control of his white Dodge Challenger and seemed to crash into a “barrier wall.” He was reportedly driving at over 100 mph before the crash that killed his girlfriend. The same has been confirmed by the NYPD as well.

Adriana died on the spot after sustaining severe injuries from the crash. A spokesperson for the NYPD said:

“It seems the vehicle then hit a utility pole… The operator was taken into custody and charges are pending.”

31-year-old Mario Basso, the owner of the H20 Auto Spa, noticed the wreckage at the crime scene near his workplace. Basso explained the crime scene and said:

“I don’t understand how the utility [pole] is still standing, it was hit so hard. The car was cut in half. It’s a tragedy and it was a terrible morning for everybody involved. Everyone is very upset. It looks like Beirut. There’s debris and blood all over the place.”

Authorities discovered that the Dodge Sedan was speeding and out of control. It then slammed into a “barrier wall” before crashing into a utility pole, which led to the car splitting into two halves. The fatal crash threw Adriana Sylmetaj out of her seat and killed her.

As per Meaww, a relative of Adriana Sylmetaj spoke about Adem and said:

“He’s going away for the rest of his life and that’s still not good enough for that piece of s**t. They couldn’t save the baby. We’re never going to be ok. None of us. We’ve experienced a terrible tragedy.”

Adem Nikeziq was rushed to Staten Island University North Hospital after he sustained minor injuries and was found to be intoxicated.

The couple was expecting a baby girl in April 2023

According to Adriana’s brother Al Sylmetaj, the couple was excited about having a child together and was also planning to throw a baby shower.

He told the Daily News:

“She [Adriana Sylmetaj] was excited when she learned she was going to be a mother. It was something new to her. She couldn’t wait to see the baby born. They were thinking of a name, but I don’t think they came to any decision… They were planning on a baby shower.”

Adriana and Adem were expecting a baby girl in April 2023. The same was confirmed by a listing on BuyBuy Baby’s baby registry.

According to the registry, several items for their baby had been listed. The list included car seats, a cheetah-printed faux fur bomber jacket, onesies, a crib, a pink newborn sherpa-lined hooded cardigan, and baby bottles.

Family and friends are now mourning the loss of 23-year-old Adriana Sylmetaj.

