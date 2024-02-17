What happened to Alexei Navalny? Navalny documentary subject’s condition explained

The sudden death of Russian lawyer and opposition leader Alexei Navalny in an Arctic Circle prison has sparked international concern and raised questions about the circumstances of his demise. Navalny, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, had a history of opposition to the Kremlin, including surviving a nerve agent poisoning.

Russian authorities reported Navalny's death, stating that he felt unwell after a walk, lost consciousness and, despite resuscitation efforts, could not be revived. Navalny's family, however, expressed skepticism, with his mother seeing him alive and well just days before.

International skepticism questions the official account for his death, especially given Navalny's recent court appearance and contradictory statements from family members. His deteriorating health and imprisonment have been closely monitored, leading to the focus of the 2022 documentary, Navalny, which won an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.

Alexei Navalny's sudden death

Imprisoned for various charges he deemed politically motivated after his return to Russia, Navalny's health deteriorated during his three-year sentence. Complaints about denied medical treatment and extensive solitary confinement characterized his imprisonment. Despite his precarious health, Navalny appeared in relatively good spirits a day before his death during a court video session.

According to NBC News, a statement from the Russian prison service for the Yamalo-Nenets region, released on 16 February 2024, Alexei Navalny, who had been transferred to the region, reportedly began feeling unwell after a walk and lost consciousness thereafter.

“The facility’s medical workers immediately arrived at the scene and an emergency medical team was called in. All necessary resuscitation measures have been carried out, but they did not yield positive results. Emergency medics confirmed the death of the convict.”

Yulia Navalnaya, Navalny's wife, expressed uncertainty about the news during her appearance at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, stating that they couldn't fully trust Putin and his government, as reported by USA Today.

Navalny's previous poisoning and investigations

Alexei Navalny was a key figure in the Russian opposition, known for organizing anti-government demonstrations and advocating reforms against corruption. He became seriously ill on 20 August 2020, while on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow after being exposed to a Novichok nerve agent.

Initially hospitalized in Omsk, Russia, he was later transferred to the Charité hospital in Berlin, Germany, where he was placed in a medically induced coma. The use of the nerve agent was verified by five laboratories accredited by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Despite Alexei Navalny's allegations implicating Russian President Vladimir Putin in the poisoning, the Kremlin consistently denied any involvement.

Navalny: The documentary

The documentary delves into the investigative endeavors led by journalist Christo Grozev from Bellingcat and Maria Pevchikh, the primary investigator for Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, as they unveil evidence suggesting Putin's involvement in the assault.

Directed by Daniel Roher, the 2022 American documentary offers a compelling narrative of Alexei Navalny's ordeals, encompassing the assassination attempt and subsequent imprisonment. Produced jointly by HBO Max and CNN Films, the film made its debut at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Navalny has received widespread acclaim and numerous accolades, including the prestigious Oscar for Best Feature Documentary, a BAFTA, and a Producers Guild Award. Additionally, it was recognized as the Best Political Documentary at the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards in the same year.

Viewers can watch the documentary on Max.