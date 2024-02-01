5 best movies coming to HBO Max in February 2024

As February has arrived, movie buffs will be looking forward to the titles that HBO Max will be adding to its vast collection of movies for the month. While the streaming platform has majorly found success in recent years via its treasure trove of TV series hits, a commendable portfolio of movies also exists on the platform.

The list regularly sees new additions, with some major titles coming to HBO Max for February 2024. This includes a Sofia Coppola offering, a cult comedy classic, and even a title related to arguably the greatest kaiju offering of all time. Let’s dive into it.

With so many new titles set to be unleashed, we look at the five best ones that fans will be itching to watch.

5 Best HBO Max movies for February 2024

5) The Bling Ring (2013)

First off on HBO Max is The Bling Ring, a dramatic crime drama from back in 2013, which will be available to watch on February 1, 2024. Starring an ensemble cast that includes Emma Watson, Taissa Farmiga, and Israel Broussard, the film revolves around a group of teenagers who break into and rob celebrities’ homes.

Directed by Sofia Coppola, who shot to fame in 2023 after her movie Priscilla dominated award shows, fans might be tempted to see one of her best early works. Providing a peek into the messed up celebrity culture and the desperation for fame, this movie holds relevant even today, more than a decade after its release.

4) Midsommar (2019)

Midsommar is easily Ari Aster’s best-ever work and a cult classic in its own right. Described as a psychological horror, the movie stars the likes of Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, and Will Poulter.

The story revolves around a seemingly mundane group of friends who plan to attend a midsummer festival in Sweden. However, it does not take long for viewers to realize the sheer extent of the narrative at play. A visually stunning, intense journey into the psyche of two individuals in love.

3) Godzilla (1998)

Interest in the famous kaiju character has increased since the release of Godzilla Minus One. It will increase even more due to the upcoming release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, set to release in theaters in March 2024.

With the hype around the franchise only set to increase in the coming time, HBO Max’s move to add the 1998 movie is certainly a masterstroke of sorts. Starring the likes of Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno, and Maria Pitillo, a range of older fans were introduced to the franchise with the 1998 Godzilla.

2) Wedding Crashers

David Dobkin’s comedy masterclass in Wedding Crashers became a cult classic due to its stellar cast. Two flirtatious friends, played by the amazing duo of Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughan, literally crash weddings in their search for romantic partners.

The film also stars Rachel McAdams and offers a hilarious two-hour ride. The dynamic duo gets into trouble when Wilson’s character falls in love with Claire, eventually bringing an end to their escapades. A sequel was released in 2005.

1) Citizen Kane (1941)

Orson Welles’ 1941 masterpiece is the oldest film on this list of HBO Max movies, but it is also the one that made the most impact. The movie presented a fascinating take on the mysterious death of Charles Foster Kane, who was said to be based on American Media magnate William Randolph Hearst.

Considered one of the greatest films of all time, Citizen Kane utters the word "Rosebud" as his last, which proceeds to become sensational news around the world. The movie is bound to attract viewers on HBO Max and is easily the best one added to the platform in February 2024.