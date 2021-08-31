What happened to Ari Fletcher's brother, Kyle? Influencer pays heartfelt tribute on his 8th death anniversary

Ari Fletcher posted a tribute video to her late brother Kyle Jaminson on August 30, and close friends of the Instagram influencer posted pictures of him on the platform as well. The KYChe Extensions founder often uses her social media platform to leverage brand endorsements and promote her company.

She also posts pictures of herself with her brother, honoring his legacy.

The businesswoman has made it clear that she shared a close bond with her late brother. Ari Fletcher has also dedicated her Instagram handle to her brother Kyle by keeping her handle as @therealkylesister.

Who is Ari Fletcher's brother, Kyle?

The entrepreneur posted a tribute to her late brother on Instagram yesterday, which marked Kyle's 8th death anniversary. Ari Fletcher shared a childhood montage of him, captioning the video:

"8 years… still can't talk about it. You are my light, I know it's you guiding me. We love and miss you so much. The things I would do for just 10 more seconds with you. Forever in my heart and always on my mind!"

Ari Fletcher ended her caption with:

"Can't nothing in this world fix my broken heart when it comes to you. Come see me in my dreams tonight, it's been a while. Forever KYLE!"

Kyle Jaminson would have been 33 years old today. He reportedly lived in Chicago, Illinois.

Not much has been shared about him online, but Jaminson's family had created a GoFundMe page for the "Kyle John Jaminson Education Foundation" to honor his legacy. The page currently does not accept any donations.

Speaking of Kyle's character, the page read:

"Kyle was the type of guy who would walk in a room and light it up with his contagious laughter and big personality."

What happened to Ari Fletcher's brother?

Although the exact cause of Kyle Jaminson's death remains unknown, he reportedly died due to an illness in 2013. Ari Fletcher was just 18 years old at the time of his death.

Ari Fletcher has a tattoo of her brother Kyle on her arm in remembrance of him.

