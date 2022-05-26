What happened to Bobby Brown's son? Cause of death explored ahead of A&E documentary Biography: Bobby Brown premiere

A&E is set to premiere two specials featuring R&B star Bobby Brown. The first series, titled Biography: Bobby Brown, will air on May 30, 2022, and is a precursor to the docuseries Bobby Brown: Every Little Step, which will premiere on May 31, 2022.

The 12-episode series will focus on the life and career of the pop star, with interviews from friends, family, and various musicians, including Usher, Johnny Gill, Keith Sweat, and many more.

One of the significant aspects the documentary will focus on is the deaths of Brown's children and his first wife, Whitney Houston. In 2015, Brown's 21-year-old daughter Bobbi Kristina died of lobar pneumonia. 5 years later, his son Bobby Jr. was also found dead in his home. Read further ahead to know more about what happened to Brown's son.

Bobby Brown's son's cause of death and other details revealed

On November 18, 2020, Bobby Jr. was found dead in his Los Angeles home. Brown Jr.'s girlfriend, who was with him at the time of his death, called paramedics after she found him unconscious in his bedroom. Subsequently, the paramedics arrived and later declared him dead. He was reportedly 28 years old at the time of the death, and the authorities said they believed no foul play was involved.

Later, an autopsy report revealed that Brown's son died of an accidental drug overdose. As per reports, a witness told police that the night before his death, the 28-year-old had consumed tequila and cocaine and snorted a painkiller called Percocet. The autopsy report further revealed that Bobby Jr. had a history of drug and alcohol use.

Bobby Jr.'s mother was Kim Ward, with whom Brown had two children: daughter La'Princia and son Bobby Jr. Brown and Ward were involved in an 11-year relationship before calling it quits in 1991.

Later, Brown married iconic pop singer Whitney Houston, who died in 2012 after drowning in a bathtub. Authorities said heart diseases and the use of cocaine were contributing factors to her death. 3 years later, Brown's daughter Bobbi Kristina died of lobar pneumonia. Her death was ruled as ''immersion associated with drug intoxication.''

Bobby Brown's life and career

Brown is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of the 'new jack swing' genre, which garnered popularity in the late 80s and 90s. The genre is a fusion of hip hop, and R&B. Brown made several hit albums in the 80s and early 90s, including Don't Be Cruel and Bobby.

He's also been a part of several films and television shows, most notably in Ghostbusters: II, in which he plays the Mayor's doorman. He also made a cameo appearance in Mario Van Peebles' Panther and played a pivotal role in Martin Lawrence's black comedy romantic drama A Thin Line Between Love and Hate.

Apart from having a highly successful career, his unique persona and highly publicized personal life made him a pop culture icon.

You can watch the documentary Biography: Bobby Brown on A&E on May 30, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das