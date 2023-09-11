What happened to Brandon Johnson in The Chi? Explained

The Chi, a Showtime original, is a captivating coming-of-age drama that provides a raw and genuine portrayal of life in the South Side of Chicago. It delves into its residents' complexities, joys, and struggles, offering viewers an intimate look at the human stories behind the city's headlines.

Yet, as the series progressed, fans were left with pressing questions regarding one of its central characters, Brandon Johnson, and the actor behind the role, Jason Mitchell. Why did Brandon suddenly disappear in the third season? What led to this unexpected twist in the storyline?

In a nutshell, despite his impactful role as Brandon Johnson, Jason Mitchell faced serious misconduct allegations. This situation culminated in Mitchell being dismissed from the series in 2019.

Consequently, Brandon's character met an untimely end at the beginning of the third season.

The detailed account: Jason Mitchell's departure from The Chi

Expand Tweet

American actor Jason Mitchell brought depth and authenticity to the character of Brandon Johnson, making him a favorite among the fans of the series. However, Mitchell's promising trajectory took a downturn due to allegations of inappropriate behavior.

The third season of the series saw a significant change in its cast lineup with the noticeable absence of Jason Mitchell. He had been let go in May 2019 following these allegations, leading to the decision to kill off his character, Brandon Johnson.

Showtime's President of Entertainment, Gary Levine, when discussing Mitchell's departure, mentioned:

"There is a lot of great life in The Chi, and there's also death in The Chi, and that's how we'll be dealing with it."

However, the spotlight on Mitchell's conduct didn't start with this incident. Earlier, he had been the subject of an internal investigation due to concerns raised by his co-star, Tiffany Boone, during their time on The Chi.

Expand Tweet

While this situation was addressed through mandatory training for Mitchell, another off-set incident was the last straw. This not only resulted in his dismissal from The Chi but also cost him roles in other productions, including a Netflix film, Desperados, and led to his exit from his agency, UTA.

Jana Winograde, another President of Entertainment at Showtime, shed light on the matter. Emphasizing the seriousness with which such allegations were treated, she noted that Showtime, though not the lead studio for The Chi, was kept in the loop.

A comprehensive investigation led to the collective decision to provide Mitchell with training about appropriate on-set behavior.

Reflecting on the broader industry scenario, Gary Levine highlighted the challenges of nurturing new talent while ensuring a safe, respectful working environment. Mitchell's exit was a stark example of Showtime's commitment to this balance.

Despite the turbulence, the series continued to thrive in its third season, with creator and executive producer Lena Waithe even stepping in front of the camera. Levine remained optimistic about the series, praising its continued vibrancy in storytelling.

The Chi continues to thrive: Season 6 and beyond

Expand Tweet

The allure and relevance of the series remain unwavering in the face of challenges. In August 2022, Showtime confirmed the series' return, renewing it for a sixth season.

This commitment to the show's narrative was further solidified when, on June 21, 2023, it was revealed that the sixth season would be expansive, comprising 16 episodes.

However, the season has been divided into two parts to keep audiences intrigued and engaged. The first part made its anticipated debut on August 6, 2023, promising more compelling stories from Chicago's South Side.