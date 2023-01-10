"The audience loves thinking" - What Hunters stars Tiffany Boone & Louis Ozawa learned from Al Pacino (Exclusive)

While Al Pacino, who played Meyer Offerman in season 1 of Hunters, may have perished in the series, his shadow looms large in season 2 of the show. Catch the premiere of the highly-anticipated adventure drama on January 13, 2023, only on Amazon Prime Video.

Tiffany Boone (Roxy Jones) and Louis Ozawa (Joe Mizushima) are still very much alive in the follow-up to the critically-acclaimed first season. While they may be on opposite sides following the nail-biting season 1 finale, they are both integral components to the overall narrative.

Each had a chance to work alongside the legendary Al Pacino in the first season and, as one would expect, were enriched through his wealth of knowledge. They shared their experience with SK Pop and commented on how Al Pacino could take chances that maybe other actors might not!

Do catch the exclusive interview in video form below, or read on for the transcript:

Louis Ozawa was incredibly inspired after working with Al Pacino

From The Godfather to Scarface, from Donnie Brasco to Scent of a Woman, perhaps no actor in Hollywood boasts the career that Al Pacino has had. Ozawa was thrilled to learn the master's process and imbibe the same into his work.

He stated:

"I think he said the audience loves thinking. And he's a very shrewd, incredible actor and a great human being but he's also always on his feet thinking. So, I learned a lot from just watching him just listen on screen and I try to bring that to my acting as well."

Indeed, Ozawa had to really flex his acting chops in season 2 of Hunters, where he is entranced and mesermized by Adolf Hitler. Meanwhile, Tiffany Boone, who plays Roxy, is still one of the good guys. That said, the Hunters find themselves strewn apart after the demise of Offerman.

Boone elaborated upon what makes the legendary Al Pacino so very unique:

"Al doesn't care about messing up. I mean he can mess up because it's Al and he can do whatever we wants, maybe we'll all have that kind of freedom (laughs). But he's not afraid to just do wildly different takes and take wild chances because he knows he'll get it. He'll get it one way or another."

Yes, Al Pacino is 82 but still dominates the screen with shows like Amazon Prime's hit series, Hunters. This confidence and exuberance is a source of inspiration for a young actor like Ozawa, who says:

"To be that free and adventurous at his age and to be exploring like that is an inspiration to watch."

The action does not abate in Hunters season 2 as our cast of characters hop across continents, leaving breadcrumbs of intrigue for the audience to follow. In addition to Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun (known as The Colonel on the show), Travis Leich (Greg Austin) is also the big bad villain on the show.

Do read our exclusive interview with the star ahead of the season 2 premiere right here.

