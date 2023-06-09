What happened to Brittany Battaglia? Boyfriend arrested as missing Chicago woman found dead

The lifeless body of a missing 33-year-old woman named Brittany Battaglia was found inside a residence in Logan Square, and at least one person is currently in custody in connection with the case. Battaglia's boyfriend, 34-year-old Genesis Silva, has been charged with a felony count of concealing her and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer, according to Chicago police.

While Silva has not been charged with Battaglia's murder, he remains a person of interest in the ongoing investigation. Not only does he have a lengthy criminal record, but he is also a registered s*x offender.

Meanwhile, the details surrounding Battaglia's death and the circumstances leading up to it are still being investigated by law enforcement.

Brittany Battaglia was first reported missing before she turned up dead

According to the family of Brittany Battaglia, she had been reported missing prior to the devastating revelation. However, the search came to an end on the night of June 5 when Battaglia's body was found within a home located in the 2000 block of North Kimball, which coincidentally was in close proximity to the area where she was last seen.

Authorities discovered Battaglia's lifeless body with multiple stab wounds. This prompted a swift response from law enforcement, who took Genesis Silva into custody.

During the investigation into Battaglia's death, it was revealed that Silva had a troubled past. He had previously faced serious criminal charges, including attempted murder and s*xual assault with a weapon in 2009. It was around this time that he was also added to the registered s*x offender list.

Brittany's roommate and best friend, Quamieshia Greathouse, disclosed that the victim had informed her she was going to Silva's residence to cook him dinner on Friday night. AJ Battaglia, Brittany's brother, shared that her phone location was turned off that night, and she could not be reached afterward.

Greathouse said:

"I had specifically waited to see if she would come home and pack for her trip because that's something she definitely wouldn't miss. And when I realized she was not going to make it in time for that flight, I knew immediately that something was horribly wrong."

She added:

"I had warned her about this person, but Brittany always saw the good in everybody. The best parts of her nature were used against her. I held onto hope until the very end. She meant everything to me."

Described by her loved ones as a kind-hearted and free-spirited woman, AJ Battaglia fondly remembered his sister as someone who got along with everyone, always striving to see the good in people regardless of their backgrounds. Her diverse circle of friends was a testament to her open-mindedness and acceptance.

He expressed his strong desire for justice, stating:

"I hope this individual faces severe consequences and remains imprisoned for the rest of his life. Yesterday, I personally spoke to him, and it's absolutely mind-boggling. We had suspicions, and it's clear that he was feigning ignorance."

At this stage, authorities have not provided specific details regarding the circumstances surrounding Battaglia's death. The cause of her untimely passing remains undisclosed, pending further investigation and determination by the appropriate authorities.

