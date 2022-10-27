What happened to Cairo Jordan? Mother wanted for murder as Indiana boy is found dead inside suitcase

The Indiana State Police announced on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, that Cairo Jordan was the boy discovered dead inside a suitcase in rural Indiana earlier this year. Six months after being discovered in a suitcase in a remote Indiana area, authorities have filed an arrest warrant for the boy's mother for murder.

At a news conference, Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls revealed that the 5-year-old boy is Cairo Ammar Jordan, who was based in Atlanta, Georgia. Huls added that Jordan's mother, 37-year-old Dejaune Ludie Anderson, was wanted on suspicion of his murder.

Rose @901Lulu His name was Cairo Ammar Jordan. He was five years old. The boy in the suitcase has been identified. May he Rest In Peace. From Atlanta, Georgia His name was Cairo Ammar Jordan. He was five years old. The boy in the suitcase has been identified. May he Rest In Peace. From Atlanta, Georgia https://t.co/cUb9NyvWlr

Huls said in a statement that the whole case was about justice for Cairo. He added:

“Justice for everybody means bringing those responsible for this death before the public to stand trial.”

While Anderson is on the loose, another suspect Dawn Elaine Coleman is detained for Cairo Jordan's murder

According to the death investigation, the suitcase carrying Cairo Jordan's remains was reportedly discovered on April 16, 2022, in Washington County on a remote, dead-end road.

Gisela K @grizzlygisela She stuffed him in a suitcase and left him in rural Indiana on a carefully calculated dead-end road- he died of an "electrolyte imbalance". We need to find this woman, 37-year-old Dejuane Ludie Anderson! Active Arrest Warrant for Murder! #CairoJordan She stuffed him in a suitcase and left him in rural Indiana on a carefully calculated dead-end road- he died of an "electrolyte imbalance". We need to find this woman, 37-year-old Dejuane Ludie Anderson! Active Arrest Warrant for Murder! #CairoJordan https://t.co/0mA8ZVNg35

Officials reported in May that an autopsy revealed Cairo Jordan died from an electrolyte imbalance. The electrolyte imbalance was most likely brought on by viral gastroenteritis.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the ailment causes inflammation of the stomach and causes vomiting and diarrhea, which inevitably leads to dehydration.

Authorities revealed in a statement that his toxicology report was negative and showed no signs of physical trauma.

Reportedly, Anderson was at large on Wednesday and is also accused of obstructing justice and neglecting a dependent that resulted in death. She is described as a Black woman with short, dark brown hair who is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. Anderson has also been observed wearing wigs or hair extensions. She was last seen in Los Angeles, California, according to the police.

Dawn Elaine Coleman, a second suspect in the child's death, was detained on October 19, 2022. She was charged with neglect of a dependent causing death and obstructing justice, according to police.

Huls said:

“There were no witnesses, there were no family members, there were no acquaintances that came forward with any type of information. We only had what we had there at the scene.”

According to sources, Cairo Jordan's father is devastated after learning about his son's death, who he hadn't allegedly seen for three straight years.

Rose @901Lulu From the father of Cairo Jordan.

He is absolutely devastated and could not find his son for three years. Trigger warning. This is tragic. From the father of Cairo Jordan. He is absolutely devastated and could not find his son for three years. Trigger warning. This is tragic. https://t.co/kUp0KxQTLl

Anderson, who is from Atlanta, is missing, and police are appealing for the public's assistance in finding her. Huls mentioned that she has visited numerous US cities, including Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco.

