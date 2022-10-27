What happened to Jose Velasquez? Cause of death revealed as missing California man is found dead in Santa Monica

Jose Velasquez, a Camarillo man whose body was found in the Santa Monica Mountains earlier this month, died by homicide, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner's office.

As per the death investigation, Jose Velasquez, 35, was killed due to multiple gunshot wounds on October 3 close to a hiking route in a mountainous region of Los Angeles County. The man went missing in July.

Family members of the Late Jose Velasquez have started a fundraiser to meet his funeral expenses

According to investigators, Jose Velasquez disappeared under questionable circumstances on July 27 and was reported missing three days later. His vehicle was discovered in Thousand Oaks' 1600 block of Rancho Conejo Boulevard.

Reportedly, Velasquez was pronounced dead by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office as a homicide. Jose Velasquez Turcios is listed as Velasquez's actual name by the coroner's office.

Soon after his remains were discovered in the Santa Monica Mountains, Velasquez's family members started a GoFundMe fundraiser campaign to assist with his funeral costs. The fundraiser raised more than $12,000 by Tuesday, October 25.

Kyle Jorrey @KyleBJorrey



gofund.me/d299f64d Said his cousin: “I can’t believe that this has happened to our family. To a person like Toñito who was full of life, hopes and dreams.” The family is raising funds through GoFundMe to pay the cost of transferring his body to Va to be closer to his mother Said his cousin: “I can’t believe that this has happened to our family. To a person like Toñito who was full of life, hopes and dreams.” The family is raising funds through GoFundMe to pay the cost of transferring his body to Va to be closer to his mothergofund.me/d299f64d

Felix Maldonado, Velasquez's step-father, said:

"We never expected anything like that for our son. We don't have an answer why? Why? He was a peaceful man."

Maldonado said he was talking to Velasquez one day, and the next day, Velasquez went missing. The work van showed up in Thousand Oaks five days later, according to Maldonado. That van Velasquez used for construction work, though, was empty.

According to Maldonado, the Honduran native, who relocated to Los Angeles from Virginia, was doing well. Velasquez had only recently launched his own business. He further added:

"We never [knew of] any enemies. We never know of any confrontation with anyone. "He was establishing his own company. Just a few months ago [he] got his contractor's license and [was] working hard."

An inquiry into more information made on the morning of Monday, October 24, did not receive a prompt response from Ventura County detectives. The Major Crimes Bureau of Ventura County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the death. Detective Jeff Jacobs can be reached at 805-384-4729 or [email protected] if you have any information about Velasquez or his death.

Poll : 0 votes