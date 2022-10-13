Where were Jolissa Fuentes’ remains found? Officials discover body of missing California woman two months after disappearance

Officials revealed on Tuesday, October 11 that they had retrieved the body of missing Californian Jolissa Fuentes following a two-month search for her. She was discovered in a damaged vehicle that allegedly crashed at the bottom of a 400-foot cliff in a rural area of Fresno County, north of Pine Flat Lake.

Selma, California, Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz said in a statement:

“We wish that we had better news. I wish that we could have brought Ms Fuentes home.”

Jolissa Fuentes allegedly went missing the night after a family gathering

Based on sources, on August 6, Jolissa Fuentes, 22, was reportedly at a family event. A few hours later, she drove home herself that night to pick up some of her belongings. She was driving a 2011 silver Hyundai Accent.

Authorities revealed on Tuesday that they had previously searched the crime location, however, they were unable to find any traces. The rescue team found the remains of Jolissa Fuentes in the dark hours of October 11. Additionally, they uncovered a wrecked vehicle and Fuentes' belongings in a ravine near Pine Flat Lake.

Alcaraz said in a statement:

“I just got lucky in finding the location where her car went off the road."

According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, search and rescue team members had to descend down to reach tire marks that traveled through vegetation and off a cliff. It was reported that it was a one-car collision.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Fuentes' parents, Joey Fuentes and Norma Nunez held back their tears as they stood by the police and expressed their gratitude to the public and local authorities for their efforts in finding their daughter.

Joey said:

“I want to thank the community, not just the community, this whole nation. The cries and the pain of my wife and my sisters and my family was heard around this whole country."

In their frantic search, which included the use of drones, law enforcement authorities combed a region in Fresno County west of Selma with the assistance of family members.

Before Fuentes was finally located, officers spent hours searching the Pine Flat area for off-road vehicles.

Chief Alcaraz stated that there is no indication of foul play and that Fuentes most likely fell asleep behind the wheel due to exhaustion. The incident is being looked into by the California Highway Patrol team.

