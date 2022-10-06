What happened to Camila Behrensen and Pablo Guzman Palma? Investigation underway as researchers found dead in Missouri

On Saturday, October 1, two Stowers Institute researchers, Camila Behrensen and Pablo Guzman Palma, from South America, were found dead in the smouldering wreckage of a Kansas City apartment building.

The remains of predoctoral researchers Pablo Guzmán Palma, 25, of Santiago, Chile, and Camila Behrensen, 24, of Buenos Aires, Argentina were discovered inside a burned-out midtown apartment, according to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research.

Camila Behrensen and Pablo allegedly suffered from apparent trauma amid the apartment fire

Based on sources, firefighters from the city arrived at the Oak Street structure fire around 5.00 a.m. While extinguishing the fire, the victims were declared dead at the scene.

Reportedly, when Camila Behrensen and Pablo Guzmán Palma were found, they were "suffering from apparent trauma" unrelated to the incident, Missouri authorities stated.

Notife @notife_noticias Crimen de Camila Behrensen en EEUU: un asistente virtual de voz sería clave en la investigación dlvr.it/SZYcC9 Crimen de Camila Behrensen en EEUU: un asistente virtual de voz sería clave en la investigación dlvr.it/SZYcC9 https://t.co/Fc8Odpj9Ij

The statement further revealed:

"Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel have responded to the scene. Bomb and Arson detectives have also responded to assist in the investigation. They will be processing the scene for evidence and canvassing the neighborhood for any witnesses."

The Stowers Institute for Medical Research shared its heartfelt condolences on Twitter, saying:

“Our deepest sympathies are with their families. During this difficult time, and most importantly, out of respect to the two families, we want to honor and remember the joy, optimism, and exceptional work these two individuals embodied and all that they have accomplished.”

A $25,000 reward is offered by the police for information that results in an arrest of the suspects related to the incident. On Tuesday, October 4, they made a request for assistance from anyone with security footage.

About Camila Behrensen and Pablo Guzmán Palma

Camila was described as a talented young woman with a vivid intellect by her colleagues and faculty at the Stowers Institute. She was an admirer of Isaac Asimov and enjoyed middle-distance running.

She joined the organization's 2020 class of researchers after spending two years researching metabolic changes in fruit flies and had been "looking forward to living on her own in a strange nation" as per Stowers Institute biography.

Palma, meanwhile, received his undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in biochemistry from the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile. He was described as a gentle soul by Stowers Institute.

One of his earlier projects involved the regeneration of the spinal cord, and his current research is based on the formation and organization of the nervous system.

