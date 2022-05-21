What happened to Clay Jordan? Survivor Thailand runner-up dies aged 66

Survivor: Thailand Season 5 runner-up Clay Jordan passed away at 66. His daughter Shana Jordan revealed the news in a social media post. She wrote on behalf of herself and her brother,

“Clay Brooks Jordan, my sweetheart of a Dad, went to heaven to meet Jesus and be reunited with his beautiful bride! Andy and I are so heartbroken, but we get comfort from knowing they are together and he is no longer in pain. We love you Dad! You will forever be my HERO!”

Detailed information on his funeral remains unknown.

Clay Jordan’s cause of death and career explored

Clay Jordan died on Thursday, and his daughter confirmed the news in a social media post. However, his cause of death has not been revealed until now.

Meanwhile, a few reports say that a short illness was the reason behind his death. It is unknown if he was suffering from any other health issues in the past.

Career of Clay Jordan

Born on December 30, 1955, Clay was mainly known for being a contestant on Survivor: Thailand. He gained recognition for being choked by rival Sook Jai tribe member Robb Zbacnik during a Reward Challenge. He persisted till the end with Brian Heidik, where he lost to Brian in a close 4-3 vote.

The Canyon, Texas native, was born to a single mother and spent most of his childhood camping and hunting in White Deer, Texas.

He met his wife Linda when she was 13 and he was 14, and they started dating during their time in junior high. Clay then began courses at South Plains College and tied the knot with Linda when he was 20.

Jordan was the restaurant owner and was previously a cafeteria manager and printer. His hobbies included golfing, video editing, production, and photography.

He was a resident of Monroe, Louisiana, with his wife and their two children, Andrew and Shanda. He was also a member of Crime Stoppers, the Louisiana Restaurant Association, and Frenchman’s Bend Country Club.

Clay was selected for Survivor: Thailand among 50,000 applicants. He finished in second place despite being one of the older contestants. While speaking to a news outlet, he stated that the experience was crazy,

“Who’d ever think that someone like me would be running around on the beach in Thailand? I feel very blessed to have had the experience, and I’d do it all over again!”

Jordan is survived by his children Andy and Shanda and several grandchildren. His wife Linda died earlier this year after contracting Covid-19.

