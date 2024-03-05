What happened to David Camm and where is he now? Details explored ahead of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered

The upcoming re-airing of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered on Oxygen will bring forth the famous case of David Camm, a man who was wrongfully convicted of his family's murder twice, spending 13 years in prison before getting acquitted. The misdirected trial and the baseless accusations that led to an innocent man serving a long prison sentence have since become a tale of caution against law authorities in Indiana.

The episode, which covers this case, originally aired on March 29, 2019, and is set to air again on March 5, 2024, on Oxygen at 11 pm EST. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"After finding his wife and two children dead in his garage, a former Indiana state trooper spends 13 years trying to clear his name."

Ahead of the episode, here is a rundown of the crime and the wrongful punishment that took three trials to rectify.

Who is David Camm, and what did he do?

Expand Tweet

David Camm is a former Indiana State Trooper who served for 10 years. A social man with an apparently happy life from the outside, Camm lived in Georgetown, Indiana, with his wife Kim and two children, Jil and Bradley.

Camm returned home from playing basketball on September 28, 2000, to find his wife and two children shot to death in his garage. A distraught Camm tried calling the police, making one error that would later be used against him: he called his former police post to report the attack instead of 911.

With blood on his shirt and stories of several extramarital affairs, David Camm immediately became the prime suspect, with a long road ahead of him to clear his name. However, there was one huge piece of evidence in the garage that could have swayed the case in a different direction, but it was not used until much later.

In his first trial, Camm was sent to prison for the murder of his family, despite having a strong alibi and no real motive for the murders.

After a sweatshirt was found in the garage containing DNA evidence of a different male, it took the authorities over five years to test it and match it with an 11-time convicted felon named Charles Boney, who had numerous crimes to his name and had a foot fetish.

But instead of acquitting David Camm after this discovery, he was tried alongside Boney as co-conspirators, with Boney claiming that he had come to the Camm's residence to sell a gun to him, which Camm used to murder his family.

Prosecutors also alleged that Camm had assaulted his young daughter, which led to the altercation where he murdered the whole family. Though Boney was sentenced to 225 years in prison, David Camm was still sentenced again.

Camm faced one more trial, a final one, where the prosecutors took a different angle and alleged that he had murdered his family for the life insurance policy that his wife Kim had bought shortly before. After more evidence that hinted Boney was the criminal and not Camm, he was finally acquitted on his third trial. In essence, he was innocent and served in prison for 13 years.

Where is David Camm now?

Expand Tweet

After the acquittal, David Camm sued Floyd County and the state of Indiana for $30 million. He was offered $450,000 from Floyd County and further received $4.6 million in damages from the state for malicious prosecution and wrongful imprisonment in 2022.

Camm has returned to Georgetown and is currently rebuilding his life while staying away from the limelight. He has frequently made appearances on crime podcasts and shows.

The upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered will cover this case in more detail.