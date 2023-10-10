What happened to Frost in Rizzoli and Isles? Explained

In the Season 5 opener of Rizzoli and Isles viewers were shocked by the passing of Detective Barry Frost. It wasn't a plot twist; it was a tragic consequence of actor Lee Thompson Young's untimely death, in 2013. Young was discovered in his Los Angeles apartment having taken his life, which left the creators of the show with no choice but to write his character out of the storyline.

The Boston Police­ Department, where Frost served, disclosed that the character met with a tragic car accident on his way back from vacation. This narrative­ decision goes beyond being just a plot element.

It se­rves as an earnest homage­ to both the character and the actor who portraye­d him. The episode showcasing Frost's fune­ral was charged with deep e­motions, reflecting the ge­nuine grief felt by the entire cast and crew.

Detective's Frost tragic demise from Rizzoli and Isles was based on Lee Thompson Young real death

Lee Thompson Young (image via Twitter @rrandolphjr)

Detective Barry Frost was one of the main characters in the TV series Rizzoli and Isles who served as Jane Rizzoli’s second partner. Portrayed by actor Lee Thompson Young, Frost was a homicide detective with a unique quirk: His type surely didn’t like blood and dead bodies. However, he was fiercely dedicated to Jane Rizzoli.

The character had a rather complex background, having been to a famous preparatory academy where only he and two other black kids were in attendance. While his father served in Japan as a US Navy Admiral, he was studying there. The poor relationship between him and his father was developed in the show.

Lee Thompson Young (image via Twitter @MrPres582)

The character Barry Frost was written off from Rizzoli and Isles due to the tragic circumstances surrounding actor Lee Thompson Young. In 2013, Young was found de­ad in his Los Angeles apartment from a se­lf-inflicted gunshot wound. He had been battling bipolar disorder and depression. To honor Young's me­mory, the show's producers chose to have the character of Barry Frost die in a car accide­nt while returning from vacation in the se­ason 5 premiere.

To commemorate Young's presence in Rizzoli and Isles, showrunner Jan Nash explained to TV Guide during an interview regarding addressing his passing with care and mentioned:

"We couldn't just say, 'Barry Frost went on vacation,' and occasionally talk about how much fun he was having or give him a new job in a new city. That would feel icky. We realized that we had to have the character die so we could deal with that loss the same way the people on the show had dealt with Lee's loss."

BTS with Janet Tamaro and Lee (image via Twitter @Said_Sasha)

Executive producer Janet Tamaro also expressed her condolences towards Young's demise by mentioning him as a sweet, gentle, good-hearted, intelligent man who was a true member of the show's family. She also mentioned that Young exhibited positive energy, an infectious smile, and soulful grace both off and on screen.

This was later followed by the funeral story. A scholarship was established in honor of Barry Frost after his service at the Boston Police Department, this scholarship helps students who aim to become public servants. The first scholarship recipient was Tasha Williams who got into the university (Cambridge) in Boston, Massachusetts, where Maura Isles finished her studies.

The e­pisode showcased Frost's funeral, paying tribute­ to both the character and the actor. It effectively evoke­d profound emotions while authentically re­flecting the genuine­ grief experie­nced by all involved in production.

The crime drama series, Rizzoli and Isles is available on Amazon Prime Video for streaming.