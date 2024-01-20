What happened between Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Natalie Nunn? Reality TV star shuts down virtual beef rumors exposing fake screenshots

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been the talk of the town ever since she was released from prison on December 28 after serving 7 years for her role in the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, who caused her to have Munchausen by proxy. Gyspy became a viral sensation immediately after release, amassing an astonishing Instagram following of over 8 million.

However, earlier on Friday, January 19, Blanchard went viral for a plethora of alleged screenshots of a conversation between her and reality TV star, Natalie Nunn. The texts showed Gyspy allegedly being offered to host a Baddies reunion by Nunn and but declining the offer.

However, according to multiple Instagram stories later posted by Natalie Nunn, the viral screenshots were fake. In one story, the real Gypsy Rose Blanchard texts Nunn to inform that the account in the viral screenshots was fake and Natalie also confirms that her account on the screenshots was fake as well.

The Natalie Nunn and Gypsy Rose Blanchard fake screenshots saga

The fake drama started on Friday, January 19 when a Facebook account named Gypsy Rose Anderson posted a fake screenshot of Zeus network inviting Gypsy Rose Blanchard to co-host the Baddies East reunion to which she is seen declining. The account posted another fake screenshot of Natalie Nunn asking her for an answer to the invite, which Gypsy declined.

The next fake screenshot the account posted showed Natalie Nunn asking Gypsy Rose to take down the earlier screenshot of their conversation, which she did not "appreciate." However, Gypsy Rose is shown to refuse by stating that this was her platform and that she decided what she did with it. The screenshot shows Gypsy telling Natalie to "just move on please."

The screenshot of Natalie allegedly insulting Gypsy (Image via Facebook/Gypsy Rose Anderson)

Things seemingly got heated up in the next fake screenshot when Natalie could be seen texting Gyspy,

"B*cth you better stop posting sh*t online before you see me in real life h*e."

Gypsy is shown to have replied with,

"Natalie, i'm not with the shenanigans. You will be blocked. Either worry about your show or i'll hit the block button. Have a nice day."

The fake Gypsy Rose Blanchard Facebook account proceeded to post more fake screenshots of an explosive conversation with Fellow Baddies East star, Scotlynd "Scotty" Ryan, who was allegedly defending Natalie Nunn.

The fake conversation between Gypsy and Scotty (Image via Facebook/Gypsy Rose Anderson)

After catching wind of the situation, the real Gypsy Rose Blanchard texted Natalie Nunn on Instagram using her verified account and told her that she believed the viral screenshots may have come with her conversation with a fake account. Gypsy apologized for anything that misrepresented her that the account might've said. She also told Nunn to not trust unverified accounts.

Natalie Nunn's stories (Image via Instagram/@realmissnatalienunn)

Nunn also confirmed that the Natalie Nunn account in the screenshots were fake as well. Natalie posted another story requesting people not to believe the "fake gossip." She also stated that the screenshots on the earlier story were the only messages that she ever had with Gypsy.

The Facebook account kept posting more fake meltdowns between Gypsy and Nunn (Image via Facebook/Gypsy Rose Anderson)

However, despite the official clarification, the Facebook account continued posting more fake fiery screenshots detailing that Nunn had her PR team edit her messages, making it look like an apology and had blocked Gypsy Rose's main account.