"I thought she said she didn't want fame": Gypsy Rose Blanchard expressing interest in joining Survivor sparks mixed reactions online

Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently became the talk of the town when she was released from prison on December 28, 2023. During an interview with Access Hollywood, she said that if there was one TV show she would like to be on, it would be Survivor.

"Survivor, I know I can never do it but Survivor would be kinda cool, I have watched it ever since I was a kid," she said.

Survivor is a reality TV show where contestants are left alone on an island and must compete with each other in challenging tasks.

Blanchard's interest in being on Survivor caught the attention of individuals online and was met with mixed reactions from netizens.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016 in connection to her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard's death. Gypsy was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, and her mother faked, induced, or exaggerated illnesses in her daughter. Gypsy served eight years in prison and was released on December 28, 2023, as per People.

"She is the definition of survivor": Netizens react to Gypsy Rose Blanchard showing interest in being on the show

After news about Gypsy Rose Blanchard wanting to be on Survivor was posted on X by Pop Crave, netizens took to the comments section of the tweet to express their opinions. Some pointed out that the reality show would be a fitting choice for her since she is "the definition of survivor," and stated that they would definitely watch the show if she was a contestant.

While many supported the idea of her being on the show, others disagreed and believed that she was trying to get attention.

Ever since her release from prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has established an online presence and has garnered over 7.9 million followers on Instagram. While commenting on her massive Instagram audience, Gypsy told ET on January 5:

“I’m having fun with the selfies and the Snapchats and all this kind of stuff. I’m just having fun with it.”

Additionally, her docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard premiered on January 5. Another documentary about Gypsy's life, titled Mommy Dead and Dearest, was released in 2017. The Act, which released in 2019, is another title that sheds light on her life. However, it is a dramatized true-crime movie inspired by Blanchard's case.