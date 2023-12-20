What happened to Holly Marie Combs’ eyebrow? Charmed star recalls apology from co-star after 24 years 

American actress Holly Marie Combs appeared on her Charmed co-star Shannen Doherty’s podcast, Let’s be Clear. She revealed receiving an apology from Brian Krause after 24 years of some incidents that occurred during their show, Charmed. She shared more details about the fallout between Doherty and co-star Milano. The show aired on WB between 1998 and 2006, with Holly Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty, and Alyssa Milano playing three Halliwell sisters.

While in the show, Holly Marie Combs underwent surgeries, and her hospitalizations brought about disagreements between Milano and Doherty. The rift between the two co-stars led to Doherty leaving the show after the third season. Holly Combs was the only cast member to continue till the end of the show in 2006.

What happened to Holly Marie Combs’ eyebrow?

Holly had injured her right eyebrow as a child (Image via WB and Disney@Eric McCandless)

Charmed actor Holly Marie Combs has a scar on her right eyebrow. She got it from an injury she incurred at the age of three when she walked into a marble table. The scar is noticeable on the actor’s face, which she has never tried to undo. Many rumors and speculations exist about the actor going through plastic surgery to look young.

While there is neither acceptance nor denial from the actress about beauty treatments, the actor continues to look youthful. 50-year-old Holly married restauranteur Mike Ryan in September 2017.

What was the feud between Charmed co-stars?

Combs, Doherty and Milano in Charmed (Image via WB)

While working in the show together, there was hostility between Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty. The things escalated to the point that Doherty’s character Prue Halliwell was killed off in season 3, and Doherty was released from the show. During this time, rifts were also growing between Holly Marie Combs and Doherty.

In her podcast, Doherty detailed how she had gone to visit Combs in the hospital after her uterine surgery but was stopped from meeting her by Alyssa Milano. The event caused a misunderstanding between Combs and Doherty while further escalating the rift between Doherty and Milano.

In the podcast episode, Combs explained that producer Jonathan Levin had later disclosed to Combs how Milano had threatened to sue them if Doherty was not removed. To this, Doherty accepted being baffled about the hostility since no ill word was spoken from her side.

While Doherty and Combs discussed past events, there have been no recent comments from Milano on the same. After Doherty’s exit, Milano told Entertainment Weekly they were two different people, which complicated things. She accused Doherty of being headstrong with lots of energy, while Milano was passive and laid-back.

Who apologized to Holly Marie Combs?

Brian played the girls' guardian angel in the show (Image via WB)

While speaking as a guest in Doherty’s podcast, Let’s be Clear, Holly further divulged receiving an apology from co-star Brian Krause. She revealed that Milano and Krause were dating when the animosity between the actors of Charmed was playing out.

Years later, Holly disclosed meeting Brian in a panel in France when he looked at Holly and apologized. He apologized multiple times, realizing that it might have been a tough time for Holly Marie Combs when the work atmosphere was ruined. Holly told in the podcast that it has taken Brian 24 years to feel sorry, but better late than never.

Shannen Doherty’s podcast, Let’s be Clear with Shannen Doherty, airs on iHeartRadio weekly and can be streamed.