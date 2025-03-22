What happened to Jan Schwieterman? Career explored as Good Burger star passes away at 52

Well-known actor Jan Schwieterman, 52, unexpectedly passed away on February 28, 2025. Jan was struggling with cancer for a long time which led to his demise, as revealed by his brother Chad in a social media post. As per IMDb, Jan was known for appearing on projects such as Good Burger and NightMan.

Chad took to his Facebook page earlier this month on March 2 to announce the news of Schwieterman’s passing by adding multiple photos, where he was posing with his family members. Chad wrote in his statement that Jan will be missed by all those who were close to him and added:

“It is with heavy heart that I share the passing of my brother, Jan (JP) Schwieterman. He recently found that he had an aggressive form of stage 4 cancer and passed yesterday evening. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this difficult time.”

Jan Schwieterman’s obituary on Todetmann & Grosse Funeral Home stated that his funeral happened around two days after the Facebook post went viral and it also revealed that he was at the Washington-based Mercy Hospital at the time of death.

The family members have requested people to send their donations to the Houston-based MD Anderson Cancer Center.

A different kind of restriction was also added to the comments section of the Facebook post as it reads that people who followed the profile of Chad for more than 24 hours can share their reactions. The reason behind putting the restriction remains unknown for now.

Jan Schwieterman’s career: Films and TV shows

The Bluffton, Indiana native started pursuing his career in the entertainment industry when he arrived in California after attending high school. According to his obituary on Todetmann & Grosse Funeral Home disclosed that he was part of a youth organization called Boy Scouts of America.

Among Jan Schwieterman’s family members, his mother Clara Reed was a resident of Hermann and his father LeeRoy was born in Florence. He was additionally an expert in photography and painting, as revealed in his IMDb bio.

Schwieterman underwent training in martial arts and he had an interest in traveling to different places around the world, including Thailand. However, other details related to Jan’s educational background after his schooling remain unknown for now. Jan Schwieterman’s acting debut happened with a TV show, titled McKenna, where he was seen in 1994.

However, he became popular for being featured as the main villain Kurt Bozwell in the teen comedy film, Good Burger. Helmed by Brian Robbins, the film was released back in 1997 and was a box-office success despite not receiving a lot of positive reactions. Good Burger also featured Kenan Thompson as one of the leads.

Although he continued working on other projects, Schwieterman took a break from the entertainment industry for almost seven years. He entered the industry for another time with a film, Along the Way, which came out in 2007 and marked his last project as an actor, as per People magazine.

Jan Schwieterman also had many other films and TV shows in his credits, including Warlock III: End of Innocence, Forever, Undressed, American Intellectuals, Fallen Arches, and more.

Apart from his parents, Schwieterman is survived by his sisters, Megan and Vanessa, brother Chad, and many other family members.

