What happened to Jeffrey Wolfe and Charlene Brook Leaser? Details explored ahead of Evil Lives Here on ID

The upcoming episode of Evil Lives Here on ID is all set to uncover the case of Jeffrey Wolfe's murder and the assault of Charlene Brook Leaser, both orchestrated by Gary Simmons and his accomplice and ex-brother-in-law, Timothy Milano. The case dates back to August 1996, when a drug deal turned way too sour for anyone to imagine in Jackson County, Mississippi.

Gary Simmons remains one of the most infamous figures in the history of Jackson County due to this case. He was also a routine abuser at home, a story that his ex-wife, Lori, is set to reveal in the upcoming episode of Evil Lives Here on February 18, 2024, at 9.00 PM EST on ID.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Lori and Brook have one terrible thing in common Gary Simmons. Gary tortures Lori during their 6-year marriage. Later, he imprisons and rapes Brook. The two women meet for the first time and discover they're connected in terrifying and surprising ways."

Ahead of the episode, here is a rundown of what Gary Simmons did to Jeffrey Wolfe and Charlene Brook Leaser and how things went down.

Who were Jeffrey Wolfe and Charlene Brook Leaser and what happened to them?

Expand Tweet

Jeffrey Wolfe, born in November 1971, resided in Houston, Texas, and was employed as a marijuana dealer. At the time of the incident, Wolfe, aged 21, was dating 18-year-old Chalene Brook Leaser.

Their relationship was relatively short when Wolfe decided to bring Leaser along on a trip to Moss Point, Jackson County, where they intended to finalize a drug deal. According to reports, he went to meet a butcher named Gary Simmons and his former brother-in-law, Timothy Milano, both of whom were Marijuana suppliers for Wolfe.

According to reports, Wolfe's involvement in the drug trade had led to a substantial debt owed to him, ranging between $12,000 and $20,000.

According to Charlene Brook's account, things were amicable when the couple arrived at Gary's home. He was initially alone, and later Timothy joined in. But after Gary allegedly told Wolfe that he did not have the money, things got heated between them. This confrontation ended with Timothy fatally shooting Jeffrey with a .22 caliber rifle.

Charlene Brook, who was in an adjacent room, saw Wolfe's body fall through, and before she could react, Gary grabbed her and took her to a back room, where he tied her with a rope and shut her in a foot locker. He proceeded to sexually assault her before locking her back in a foot locker.

Allegedly, Gary, with the assistance of Timothy, went back to the living room and proceeded to dismember Jeffrey Wolfe's body using two butcher knives. Subsequently, they disposed of the remains by discarding them in a nearby bayou known to be infested with alligators.

Expand Tweet

During this interval, Charlene Brook managed to escape the footlocker and reach a neighbor's house, from where she called the police.

The police arrived and recovered about 80% of Jeffrey's body from the water. Gary later turned himself in, and the police arrested Timothy from his apartment.

Timothy was sentenced to life in prison, while Gary was given a life sentence for rape and kidnapping, along with a death sentence for the murder charge.

The upcoming episode of ID's Evil Lives Here will cover this case in more detail.