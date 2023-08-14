What happened to Jenesis Dockery? Fundraiser launched as 11-year-old boy arrested in fatal shooting of young girl

On Friday, August 11, an 11-year-old North Carolina boy was arrested for the fatal shooting of 8-year-old Jenesis Dockery. According to the New York Post, the incident occured in Fayetteville on July 25, when the 11-year-old boy's mother was entrusted with babysitting Dockery.

As reported by Fayetteville authorities, the 11-year-old allegedly stole one of his parents' guns and shot Dockery in the head.

Trigger warning: This article concerns gun violence, the reader's discretion is advised

As per ABC11, local investigators have announced that they have enough evidence to charge the 11-year-old with manslaughter in relation to Jensis Dockery's death.

Officials claimed that the case remains under investigation, and the parents of the suspect could also face charges related to negligence. Due to the youth of the suspect, his name has not publicly been disclosed.

In the wake of the incident, Jenesis Dockery's family started a GoFundMe page to help them with the funeral arrangements. As of August 14, the initiative, which has a target of $50,000, has raised over $24,000.

The circumstances that led to the shooting of Jenesis Dockery

WWNYTV reported that according to the social media posts of the 11-year-old suspect's family, he appeared to have access to firearms long before the death of Jenesis Dockery.

Investigators confirmed that in various photos, the young suspect could be seen posing with various legally owned guns.

On July 25, Jenesis Dockery's parents dropped her off at the home of the Fayetteville shooting suspect. Within an hour, the 11-year-old suspect had reportedly retrieved a firearm from his parents' safe and begun playing with it.

Dockery was shot once in the head, prompting the adult family members to transport her to a local hospital. Within two days, the 8-year-old was pronounced dead.

According to Harry Daniels, the Dockery family lawyer, the 11-year-old suspect's family made little effort to keep the firearms away from him. Daniels claimed that the suspected killer even knew the combination of the safe.

Jenesis Dockery's father, Fon Dockery, said that his daughter is yet another minor victim of lax gun control laws in America.

"This has been a horrible nightmare; still doesn't feel real. It's hard to put into words how we're trying to navigate, three weeks later, for something to be done. We wore orange pins on the day we buried our daughter -- for gun violence awareness," Fon Dockery said.

Fon continued:

"Because as much as we want justice for out daughter, this is something no parent should ever have to do. We thank the community, and we ask that you continue to support and continue to reach out until the full hand of the law is exacted with justice for our Jenesis."

Authorities have yet to confirm whether the 11-year-old's parents will face charges.