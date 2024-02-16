What happened to Jesse Pinkman at the end of Breaking Bad? The character's fate explored

Breaking Bad, which stars Aaron Paul as Jesse, shows him choosing his road to freedom by the end of the season, while the market is still active for his brand of crystal meth that he and his former mentor Walt had produced.

The meth business that Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and his accomplice Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) built proved to have disastrous implications for both of them throughout the five seasons of Breaking Bad.

In Felina, the finale episode of season 5, Jesse is sent to work as a slave in a Supermacist meth lab.

Where Jesse is beaten and cuffed in a basement, he goes through the motions of making meth for a group of racist members who don't recognize the skill with which he makes his meth.

Fortunately, Walter battles cancer and makes himself come up with a crafty plan that releases Jesse from captivity and kills the men who took him hostage.

Jesse Pinkman’s fate towards the end of Breaking Bad

Walt first agrees to have a meeting with Jesse to work things out after their relationship sours, but in the end, he turns Michael Bowen's Jack Welker and his neo-Nazi thugs on Jesse, which unintentionally results in Hank's death.

Following that, Walt becomes irrationally angry and decides he wants Jesse dead. He tells Jesse that he allowed Jane to die by overdosing on drugs and shows Jack where Jesse has been hiding.

They eventually reach a startling point of no return after months of placing themselves in danger to save one another.

Jesse is seen in the last episodes of the five seasons of Breaking Bad straining to see a bright future. Walt is being held captive by a gang of white nationalist drug traffickers after things with him fell apart.

Uncle Jack, the group's ringleader, manipulates Jesse and gets him to manufacture the same kind of meth that initially led to Walt and him being identified.

Jesse is forced to work almost against his will, and his bosses have no idea how much work goes into making the purest meth in the country.

Walt devises a plan so intricate that it results in one of the most rewarding television finales ever, and Jesse toils diligently under Uncle Jack.

Walt's plan to free Jesse from the white supremacist meth makers was thankfully successful, despite Walt dying from a stray bullet from the automatic gun he designed.

Walt makes sure that Jesse is in the room when his machine gun party starts in Breaking Bad end scenes, and he chastises Jack for his alliance with Jesse, whom he had pledged to murder.

Walt pretends to fight to get in a position to once again defend his former protégé, Jesse, even though it's unclear if Walt wants Jesse to be a victim of the bomb.

Walt gives Jesse his gun to finish the job after he gets shot, but Jesse refuses. Jesse ultimately declines to be the one to murder his former mentor.

Even though he does not attempt to save Walt by offering to transport him to a hospital for his fatal wound, he nods his former mentor goodbye.

In Breaking Bad's last scene, Jesse leaps into action, hops into an old El Camino, and drives out toward freedom while yelling, hooting, and crying with happiness. It's nearly impossible not to feel relieved at that point.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE