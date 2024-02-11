Did Jesse forgive Walt at the end of Breaking Bad? Explained

Considered one of the greatest television duos ever, it's difficult to overlook Walter "Walt" White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) from Breaking Bad. The duo started as teacher and student, respevtively, and they eventually rose to become the largest meth producers in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

There were terrible low points and tremendous highs in Walter and Jesse's relationship. They were allies, foes, and confidants who simultaneously experienced loyalty and treachery. No, Jesse doesn't forgive Walt completely for the suffering he experienced throughout the series.

Jesse was coerced into unbelievable actions and circumstances, including ruthless murder.

In the final episode, Jesse didn't save Walt. He didn't offer to take him to a hospital in order to receive help for his mortal wounds. Jessie, however, refused to be the one to kill his former mentor. He just gave him a nod of gratitude before taking off in Todd’s El Camino. He is just glad to be out of the mess of drugs and violence.

Understanding Walt’s motive to save Jesse in Breaking Bad

Viewers experienced a range of emotions throughout Breaking Bad's gripping finale as they followed Walter White's transformation from a modest chemistry teacher to the infamous drug lord "Heisenberg."

One of the most important scenes in the show's last minutes exposed Walter White's complicated motivations, which included a combination of remorse, parental instinct, the need for redemption, and a desire to maintain control over his legacy, came together to form his decision to save Jesse Pinkman at the end of Breaking Bad.

Walter White carried a great deal of shame as he entered the world of crime and violence. His decisions had disastrous results, resulting in the demise of numerous people, including his brother-in-law Hank Schrader, as well as the detention and abuse of Jesse Pinkman.

Walter realized that he was a major contributor to Jesse's life being destroyed and felt deep regret for the pain he caused Jesse by having him involved in his path to gain money and power. Walter sought some sort of atonement for his acts by saving Jesse, hoping to undo some of the harm he had caused.

In the penultimate episode of Breaking Bad, "Granite State," Walt suffers a relapse due to his cancer and chooses to turn himself in to the police when his son turns down his money offer. Walt then discovers that Blue Sky, his and Jesse's signature meth, is still for sale. This makes him believe Jesse is still under Jack's control and has been preparing meth for them, thanks to a news article featuring Gretchen (Jessica Hecht) and Elliot Schwartz (Adam Godley), which directs him to Jack's compound in the conclusion, "Felina."

In the last episode of Breaking Bad, Walt kills Jack's group at the compound where Jesse is being held captive by using an automatic M60. Walt makes sure to cover Jesse as the gun fires. Walt, regrettably, is injured by several bullets.

When the two finally face off, Jesse notices that Walt is bleeding but does nothing to stop it. He doesn't even consider that Walt might be arrested if he rushes him to the hospital. He just leaves a dying Walt there and walks off with the money.

Walt's protective nature toward Jesse was always his most redeeming trait during his journey into self-destruction, so it makes sense that his last deed was to save him one more time. Walt freed Jesse from captivity, said goodbye to his wife and children, and died on his terms before police could apprehend him.

