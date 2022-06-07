What happened to Jon Garner? ABC show Where Do You Believe? set to revisit Texas man slaying

ABC's Who Do You Believe? is all set to explore the brutal murder of Jon Garner in its upcoming episode on June 7, 2022. The show, which exclusively looks at dual narratives through different perspectives, will cover Jon's wife Sandra Garner's side as well as her son and Jon Garner's step-son Wesley Miller's side of the story.

On the eve of Jon and Sandra Garner's 18th wedding anniversary, Jon was allegedly shot thrice in his sleep by a masked intruder who held Sandra at gunpoint and took $18,000 in cash from the couple's bedroom locker before fleeing. Being a one of a kind case, the entire investigation until the final verdict was shot on body cameras. Although Sandra testified to the presence of a masked intruder, this assailant was never found.

Sandra Garner was, however, arrested for the murder of Jon and kept in prison until a jury proclaimed her innocence. Technically, Jon's murderer was never found and hence never apprehended.

Who was Jon Garner and how did he die?

Travis M. Smith @Travis5mith #BREAKING : Maypearl Police arrest Sandra Louise Garner, 55, for the murder of her husband, Jon Garner, 42, on Jan. 2. Cited an internet search "how to kill someone and not get caught," ballistics match and located weapon. @AndrewBrancaWNI with @WaxahachieNews is on it. #BREAKING: Maypearl Police arrest Sandra Louise Garner, 55, for the murder of her husband, Jon Garner, 42, on Jan. 2. Cited an internet search "how to kill someone and not get caught," ballistics match and located weapon. @AndrewBrancaWNI with @WaxahachieNews is on it. https://t.co/ihjRRRnfsx

Waxahachie, Texas, native Jon Kevin Garner was born on November 1, 1975. While working for a shipping company in Paris, Texas, Garner met Sandra, a two time divorcee and a mother of two. They fell in love and married in Las Vegas two years after they met. They proceeded to have a happy life for nearly two decades, with Jon looking after Sandra's children like his own.

In 2018, Jon Garner, then 42, was working as the General Manager for DHL motors and living a happy life with his wife of 18 years. On the eve of their 18th marriage anniversary, Jon was shot thrice in his sleep. Sandra Garner hysterically called 911 and claimed that there was a masked intruder in their house. Sandra allegedly performed CPR on her dying husband before help arrived.

Police entered with drawn guns and searched her home, but they did not find anyone in their house or their surrounding area. Sandra told her version of the story, where she woke up to the sound of gunshots and found Jon shot thrice. The perpetrator apparently held her at gunpoint and took $18,000 in cash from the couple's bedroom locker before leaving.

The man Sandra described was never found, but her calm demeanor during the questioning made officials doubtful. Going through things at her home, investigators found "how to kill somebody in their sleep,” and, “16 ways to kill somebody and not get caught” in her iPad's search history. They also found gunpowder in her hands and the murder weapon inside her car.

Sandra Garner was arrested for the murder of her husband and stayed in prison for 21 months before her trial began. Despite a long-drawn court case and multiple things pointing to Sandra as the perpetrator, she was proven innocent in court. All charges against her were dropped. Officially, there is still no sign of Jon Garner's killer.

More about ABC's Who Do You Believe?

Who Do You Believe? will delve into the perplexing case of Jon Garner's murder in the forthcoming episode Slayed While Sleeping. The official synopsis for the episode is as follows:

"If you cannot trust your own mother or your own child, who can you trust? After Sandra Garner’s husband is murdered in their bed the night of their anniversary, a series of wild alibis and a bizarre 911 call leaves mother and son pointing fingers and questioning whether the other is lying. In a curious case where evidence suddenly materializes and accusations fly, even the police is puzzled, but will you be? With each claiming the other had a motive and the opportunity to pull the trigger, it’s up to you to decide."

The upcoming episode of Who Do You Believe will air on June 7, 2022, at 10.00 PM ET on ABC.

