What happened to Justin Turner? GoFundMe raises more than $40,000 in wake of accident

Texas Tech University student Justin Turner passed away on Tuesday, September 26, due to injuries sustained from an accident. Justin was left with life-threatening brain injuries after being struck by a car on Saturday, September 23, near North Overton in Lubbock, Texas. The 21-year-old on life support succumbed to the severe injuries resulting from the accident.

A GoFundMe was set up for the medical bills, rehabilitation costs, and other unforeseen expenses with a goal of $50,000. The fundraiser, created by Justin's friend Dalton Blandford on behalf of Janice Turner, raised $42,057 when writing this article.

Justin Turner and his mother (Image via Facebook/Dawn Brady Cottar)

Justin Turner was a full organ donor; Texas Tech student bows out a hero

Around 10 pm, on Saturday night, September 23, Texas Tech University student and Sigma Chi International fraternity brother Justin Turner was hit by a car near Borth Overton in Lubbock. The college student sustained critical injuries and was transported to the University Medical Center. The Lubbock Police Department declared that an investigation was ongoing. A press release put out by the department stated:

"Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears 21-year-old Justin Turner was standing on the east side of the 400 block of University Avenue."

The press release continued:

"20-year-old Raven Barrow was operating a passenger car north in the 400 block of University Ave. Turner ran west across University Avenue and was struck by Barrow’s passenger car."

Justin's GoFundMe page (Image via GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe was started for Justin by his friend Dalton Blandford on behalf of Justin's mother, Janice Turner. The fundraiser revealed that Justin Turner (JT) was in critical condition and was facing a life-threatening brain injury. The GoFudMe raised $42,057 out of a target of $50,000. Dalton Blandford wrote on the GoFundMe page:

"JT's unwavering spirit, dedication, and the friendship he has extended to all of us over the years have left an undeniable mark on our lives. Now, it is our turn to rally around him and his family during this incredibly challenging time."

Blandford further stated the purpose of the fundraiser:

"We are asking for your prayers, support, and contributions to help ease the financial burden that comes with such a critical situation."

"Your generosity will go a long way in helping JT's family cover medical bills, rehabilitation costs, and other unforeseen expenses that have arisen due to this tragic event."

Justin Turner's father, Jim Turner, posted on Facebook on the day of his son's accident and requested his family and friends to pray for him, who was in an accident. The following day, he posted an update, revealing that Justin was on life support with brain swelling and bleeding and said that only a miracle would be able to save his son. He also thanked people for the outpouring of love and support.

On Tuesday, September 26, Jim took to Facebook to reveal that his son, Justin, had tragically died from his injuries. "Today we say goodbye," wrote Jim, who also announced that Justin was an organ donor and declared that his son had entered the kingdom a hero.

Jim later posted a 41-minute video of a service held in honor of Justin Turner, where his friends and family spoke in front of a picture of Justin adorned by candles and flowers. Many users commented that this was a testament to how much Justin was loved.