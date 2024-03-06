What happened to Katherine Kubler? Student victim's story from Netflix's The Program docuseries revealed

The Program docuseries, released on March 5, tells Katherine Kubler's horrifying survivor story about America's corrupt behavior modification boarding school industry. The three-part true-crime Netflix documentary highlights the battle of imprisoned teenagers in a rehab center that allegedly resembles a jail.

Established in 2001, the Academy provided teens with horseback riding, swimming, and nature hikes. In its nearly ten years, Ivy Ridge was plagued by controversy. In May 2005, a boys' wing fight cost the school accreditation and money. The Deseret News claimed that the New York Attorney General's Office discovered Ivy Ridge "grossly misrepresenting its academic credentials".

After enduring the horrifying experiences including physical restraints and solitary confinement at Ivy Ridge Academy, Katherine Kubler decided to expose the institution in her three-part docuseries. An established producer, director, and businesswoman, Katherine is currently located in Los Angeles, California, with her husband, Kyle Kubler.

Katherine Kubler's story in The Program docuseries

Expand Tweet

Kathrine Daniel Kubler is the survivor of the popular New York Academy at Ivy Ridge, a school for troubled teens. She lost her mother to cancer when she was just two years old. She was brought up in a conservative Christian family.

Things turned bad when her father remarried and Katherine's stepmother turned out an evil woman. As a result, she quickly turned to drugs or friends for comfort as she revealed to Netflix. Her parents then moved her to a private Christian boarding school on Long Island, New York, expecting that she would get better.

After a few months, 16-year-old Katherine was sent away to the Academy at Ivy Ridge. This specific institution was little more than a prison for teenagers whose parents believed them to be dangerous, challenging, or too fragile, despite its claims to be a school of the future that specialized in troublesome teens.

As per The Sun, Kubler attended the academy for 15 months until she convinced her father to pull her out, but during that time she was certain she wanted to reveal the abuses there as she had access to all the documents from the nearly ten-year history of the institution to support her claims.

What happened at the Academy at the Ivy Ridge?

As shown in The Program docuseries, the Academy at Ivy Ridge was not so much a school as it was a prison. After Katherine Kubler arrived, her independence was allegedly curtailed like that of other pupils. Furthermore, they were reportedly not permitted to walk outdoors, smile, chat, or otherwise interact freely with the outside world by the school.

According to Kubler, the director of The Program docuseries' revelation to Netflix, when someone showed signs of anguish or a desire to leave, staff members told loved ones that their child was lying to get extra time at the expense of level points.

According to reports disclosed by Katherine to Netflix, the school purportedly had only computers and a level format that allowed pupils in grades 4-6 to meet parents because there were no certified teachers on staff. If not, units were reportedly brainwashed with one enjoyable day per year and a taxing monthly seminar.

Many former subjects are reported to struggle with substance misuse and post-traumatic stress disorder, as shown in the documentary series The Program. Sadly, some have lost friends to overdoses or suicide, which they allege is related to the program's stated goal of physically and mentally torturing its participants while they are attending Ivy Ridge.

Where is Katherine Kubler of The Program docuseries?

Katherine Daniel Kubler (Image via katherinekubler@Instagram)

Katherine now lives in Los Angeles, California, with her husband, Kyle Kubler, as she revealed to Netflix. Kyle is also her business partner; together they co-founded the Tiny Dino creative agency in 2016 after she transitioned from marketing intern to William Morris Endeavor editor to Paramount Pictures film & TV properties specialist.

Kubler aspires to find more Ivy Ridge program survivors and encourage them to share their stories through The Program docuseries.

Watch how the amateur investigators set out to expose the truth of the Academy at Ivy Ridge in The Program docuseries on Netflix.