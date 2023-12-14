Freaks and Geeks star Busy Philipps, who is a mother of two, recently addressed the seizure her 15-year-old Birdie suffered while she was at school. Philipps spoke about her daughter's medical emergency during her appearance on her podcast Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best. The 44-year-old currently portrays Summer Dutkowsky on the Peacock musical comedy series Girls5eva.

Philipps said in the podcast that she witnessed Birdie's seizure while speaking to her ex-husband Marc Silverstein on FaceTime. Busy said that Marc was continuously calling for her, and he suddenly revealed to her that Birdie had a seizure.

"The paramedics were on FaceTime, and she had just come out of the seizure, and she was still in the post-aura state. They were, like, hooking her up with stuff and on FaceTime."

The actress also disclosed that her daughter and her friend traveled to Stockholm to watch The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and continued:

"Her friend, who was with her, she was holding the phone, so she was kind of, it was like this weird medium shot. So you could see everything that was happening. So it felt, it was just so weird."

Busy Philipps is a mother of two children from her previous marriage to Marc Silverstein

Busy Philipps has gained recognition over the years for her performances in films and TV shows. The mother of two was married to their father Marc Silverstein from 2007 to 2021.

There are no details available on how and when Busy and Marc became romantically involved. In 2007, Marc and Busy exchanged vows, as per Us Weekly. Busy revealed in an Instagram post that in 2014 she and Marc invited their close friends to a birthday party and surprised them by saying that it was a wedding party.

"It was single handedly the most magical and fun day of my life and honestly, when things get tough (as in marriage things do) I think about that day, the feeling that was in that room, how my partner in life is my partner in crime (good crime, guys – like throwing fun parties) and how very very lucky I am."

Busy Philipps and Marc Silverstein's first daughter Birdie was born in June 2008, and they became the parents of another child named Cricket in July 2013.

However, Busy and Marc's marriage was soon affected for different reasons and while speaking to Parents in 2018, Busy said that she considered a divorce because Marc wasn't a very involved parent. Busy also addressed the divorce in her memoir, and she told Parents:

"Marriagе is always hard, but еspеcially whеn you havе kids … You'rе going to go through pеriods whеn you'rе not into it, but thеrе always has to bе onе pеrson willing to fight. I wеnt to Marc sеvеral timеs and said, 'I cannot do this anymorе. Somеthing has to changе, and it's you."

Back in May 2022, Busy confirmed on her podcast that she and Marc had separated.

Busy Philipps suffered from another seizure in the past

During her latest appearance on her podcast, Busy Philipps addressed Birdie's first seizure, saying that it happened when Busy was filming for Mean Girls. She said that her ex-husband rushed to the school immediately and that the seizure happened when Birdie and her friend Sarah went to watch a movie at a theater in Stockholm.

Philips additionally praised Sarah for being there with Birdie, and the former also informed the theater staff immediately when Birdie "started choking and throwing up." Two people were sitting with them who offered some help. Sarah also got in touch with Birdie's parents. When this happened, Philipps tried to get her daughter out of Sweden immediately.

"I was literally googling private planes. I was likе, "How much doеs it cost? $100,000? Can I put that on a crеdit card? How does that work?' I was like, How do I not know anyone with a f*cking private plane."

Busy Philipps is popular for her performance as Denise Johnson in the sitcom Love, Inc. and for Dr. Hope Bobeck in the medical drama series ER. She has also given her voice to specific characters in animated films like DC League of Super-Pets, Stewie Griffin: The Untold Story, and The Reef 2: High Tide.