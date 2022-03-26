What happened to Keith Martin ? Tributes pour in after 'Because of You' singer found dead at QC Condo

American R&B singer Keith Martin was found dead at the age of 55 in a condominium unit in Quezon City, Philippines on March 25. As per local reports, the late artist's body was found by the Quezon City Police on Friday morning.

Local authorities from the District Eastwood Police Station said that the building's other tenants reported a pungent odor coming from one of the 6th-floor units. After the report was made at around 7 am, Martin's decomposing body was found inside the condo.

Aspaan Dah @aspaandah

In Memoriam (1966-2022) RIP Keith MartinIn Memoriam (1966-2022) RIP Keith Martin 🙏In Memoriam (1966-2022) https://t.co/l0gwS7wvEB

As per CNN, the body was found lying on the bed. While the cause of death is still being investigated, local reports suggest that Martin had been dead for a week.

Potential causes of Keith Martin's death

While the official cause of his demise is still under investigation by Philippines police, and Keith's family or associates have disclosed no further information. However, the specific location of his body in his condo hints at certain possible causes of his death.

It is plausible that Martin may have passed away in his sleep with potential causes like stroke, seizure, or external factors like overdose on medications. Some also speculat, considering his age of 55, the reason behind his demise might be sudden cardiac arrest.

As per a report by Wall Street Journal in January, physicians cite cardiac arrest as the most common cause of death during sleep. While it has not been confirmed, reports of his body being in bed suggest that Keith Martin might have passed away in sleep. Meanwhile, the reputed medical resources site, Mayo Clinic, states that men older than 45 are more likely to be at risk of cardiac arrest than younger men.

However, the aforementioned potential causes can only have ground in the case of natural death. According to local police, both avenues of death are being considered as further investigation has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned potential reasons are speculative and not confirmatory. The official investigation is still underway.

Condolences rush in for late Because of You singer Keith Martin

Keith Martin collaborated with several local Filipino artists after moving to the Philippines in 2004, working an in-house job under EMI Philippines. Following his death, numerous of his associates in both the US and Southeast Asia took to social media to pay tribute to the late singer.

Philippine Concerts @philconcerts Rest well, Keith Martin. Thank you for the magic and the joy you bring.Rest well, Keith Martin. Thank you for the magic and the joy you bring. 💔 Rest well, Keith Martin. https://t.co/A91svMsBaS

david bayu @davidbayu RIP Keith Martin



never find some one like you… RIP Keith Martin never find some one like you…

Arianne Taylor @taylorarianne16 Videocall last year December. Glad we met you Sir RIP KEITH MARTIN ☹️Videocall last year December. Glad we met you Sir RIP KEITH MARTIN ☹️😭 Videocall last year December. Glad we met you Sir ❤️ https://t.co/UTlS4DYLcC

pearls ⚪ @tweetiaa RIP Keith Martin. One of the best singer whose his songs always accompanied me in my youth. I grew up with his songs. RIP Keith Martin. One of the best singer whose his songs always accompanied me in my youth. I grew up with his songs. 😭😭😭 https://t.co/hY0HCRxK4N

𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧 @marc4ndre A real one of the league of the legendary musicians. You have inspired me forever.



Rest in Peace, Keith Martin. A real one of the league of the legendary musicians. You have inspired me forever. Rest in Peace, Keith Martin. https://t.co/r69vW4Elin

aidelheid @aidelheid Rest in peace, Keith Martin. Thank you for blessing our age with your beautiful songs and voice. You'll be missed 🤍 Rest in peace, Keith Martin. Thank you for blessing our age with your beautiful songs and voice. You'll be missed 🤍

Kyla @kylaessentials In shock and in disbelief.. You will be missed, Keith Martin.. Thank you for the inspiration. You will leave a legacy of great music that is timeless and will always be remebered.. In shock and in disbelief.. You will be missed, Keith Martin.. Thank you for the inspiration. You will leave a legacy of great music that is timeless and will always be remebered..

Many tweets expressed shock over his passing and praised Martin for his most famed hit, Because of You. Meanwhile, a plethora of tweets acknowledged the legacy left behind by the late Washington, DC native.

Edited by Gunjan