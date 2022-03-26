What happened to Keith Martin ? Tributes pour in after 'Because of You' singer found dead at QC Condo

American R&B singer Keith Martin was found dead at the age of 55 in a condominium unit in Quezon City, Philippines on March 25. As per local reports, the late artist's body was found by the Quezon City Police on Friday morning.
Local authorities from the District Eastwood Police Station said that the building's other tenants reported a pungent odor coming from one of the 6th-floor units. After the report was made at around 7 am, Martin's decomposing body was found inside the condo.
As per CNN, the body was found lying on the bed. While the cause of death is still being investigated, local reports suggest that Martin had been dead for a week.
Potential causes of Keith Martin's death
While the official cause of his demise is still under investigation by Philippines police, and Keith's family or associates have disclosed no further information. However, the specific location of his body in his condo hints at certain possible causes of his death.
It is plausible that Martin may have passed away in his sleep with potential causes like stroke, seizure, or external factors like overdose on medications. Some also speculat, considering his age of 55, the reason behind his demise might be sudden cardiac arrest.
As per a report by Wall Street Journal in January, physicians cite cardiac arrest as the most common cause of death during sleep. While it has not been confirmed, reports of his body being in bed suggest that Keith Martin might have passed away in sleep. Meanwhile, the reputed medical resources site, Mayo Clinic, states that men older than 45 are more likely to be at risk of cardiac arrest than younger men.
However, the aforementioned potential causes can only have ground in the case of natural death. According to local police, both avenues of death are being considered as further investigation has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit.
Disclaimer: The aforementioned potential reasons are speculative and not confirmatory. The official investigation is still underway.
Condolences rush in for late Because of You singer Keith Martin
Keith Martin collaborated with several local Filipino artists after moving to the Philippines in 2004, working an in-house job under EMI Philippines. Following his death, numerous of his associates in both the US and Southeast Asia took to social media to pay tribute to the late singer.
Many tweets expressed shock over his passing and praised Martin for his most famed hit, Because of You. Meanwhile, a plethora of tweets acknowledged the legacy left behind by the late Washington, DC native.