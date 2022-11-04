What happened to Laney Chantal? Face off star and make-up artist dies aged 33

Well-known makeup artist Laney Chantal recently passed away on October 31, 2022, from an accidental drug overdose. She was 33 years old at the time of her death.

Chantal’s friends expressed their grief on social media, including artist Gabriella Accarino. Accarino posted a slideshow of her photos with Chantal on Instagram, alongside the latter's work as a special effects makeup artist, and wrote,

“Laney was more than a best friend. She was my sister and soulmate. She was a genuine, sensitive, talented, and beautiful soul. We communicated with each other without saying a word."

She further stated,

"It was the most profound connection I have felt with someone. Laney’s art and her spirit are irreplaceable, and she made the world a better place.”

Gabriella said that her last memory with Laney was riding on four-wheelers in Michigan. She concluded by stating,

“You were a gift in my life, and I will cherish every moment I spent with you. I will carry you in my heart forever, Laney. I know that we will meet again.”

Laney Chantal’s cause of death explored

According to Laney Chantal’s family, she died from an accidental drug overdose. With her fans, Chantal was open about having been diagnosed with BPD and having battled addiction in addition to other mental health problems.

In 2019, Laney launched a GoFundMe page to collect funds to join a sober living facility. However, the GoFundMe page only succeeded in raising $1,661 of its $4,000 goal. She wrote,

“I realize that my life has become unmanageable and even with the help of my out patient rehab, I still feel like I need extra support.”

After her demise, her family set up donations in her memory, with all the funds being provided to The Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, a non-profit that promotes mental health research in an effort to lessen the suffering caused by mental illness.

Laney Chantal had appeared in the fifth season of the makeup competition, Face Off

Laney, full name Alaina Chantal Parkhurst, was born on February 20, 1989. Chantal was raised in Manitou Beach and developed an interest in music and skateboarding. She moved to Los Angeles after graduating from high school and enrolled in the Cinema Make-Up School, where she graduated in fabrication, prosthetic makeup, and sculpting in 2010.

Chantal started to create special effects, make-up looks, and creatures for film productions and music videos. She created horror masks for different metal acts and makeup for Shia LaBeouf and Evan Rachael Wood as well.

Chantal collaborated with artists like Lil Nas X and The Smashing Pumpkins. She also appeared in the fifth season of the makeup competition Face Off and although she managed to reach the final, she decided to quit as she was no longer having fun. Speaking about her exit, she said,

“I felt like I had accomplished what I’d gone there to accomplish. I created my favorite makeups I’ve ever done on this show. As a huge fan of the show, I didn’t know I was going to be up against the veterans.”

Laney Chantal tied the knot with Twiggy Ramirez in July 2014. They later separated, and she was then linked to Violent J, who was frequently featured on her Instagram posts. However, it was never confirmed if Laney and Violent were dating.

