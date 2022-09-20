What happened to Lynette Romero? KTLA news anchor Mark Mester suspended in wake of co-anchor's departure

KTLA news anchor Mark Mester has been suspended from the station after he made some comments about his former co-host, Lynette Romero's sudden departure, which did not sit well with the management.

As per TV Spy, the network's Entertainment specialist, Sam Rubin, announced on-air on September 14 that Romero had suddenly left the channel after being together for 24 years, apparently for another job opportunity.

KTLA @KTLA After nearly 24 years at KTLA, our Lynette Romero has decided to move on and pursue another opportunity. We wish Lynette nothing but the best of luck on her next chapter. After nearly 24 years at KTLA, our Lynette Romero has decided to move on and pursue another opportunity. We wish Lynette nothing but the best of luck on her next chapter. https://t.co/dnjrhCItSs

“After nearly 24 years, our friend Lynette Romero has decided to move on from anchoring our weekend morning news. KTLA management had hoped she would stay here her entire career and KTLA worked hard to make that happen, but Lynette has decided to move onto another opportunity elsewhere.”

Romero had been working with KTLA since 1998 in various roles. She co-anchored the station's nightly newscast with veteran journalist Hal Fischman, then worked as a general assignment reporter until taking over as main co-host of the KTLA Morning News over the weekend. She also started Sunday's "good news segment" called 'Link Up with Lynette'.

Romero previously had said that earlier this year, her mother passed away due to Alzheimer's disease and that she has joined hands with the Alzheimer's Association of California Southland.

Mark Mester apologized to viewers for Lynette Romero's sudden departure

Mark Mester, who co-hosted Weekend Morning News on KTLA with Romero, apologized to the audience during a five minute window on September 18's morning news broadcast for Lynette's absence and dubbed the incident as "cruel" and "rude."

“It was inappropriate and we are so sorry. I also want to say sorry to Lynette Romero, because Lynette I love you so much you really are my best friend. You did not deserve what happened to you on Wednesday.”

Mark Mester applauded the station's general manager, Janene Drafs, for letting Romero leave for another job, but criticized Sam Rubin's script, who first announced her departure.

“It was unfortunate. It was inappropriate and we are so sorry about that when that deserve to say goodbye. I don’t know who wrote the script. I don’t know who handed it to Sam Rubin. Regardless this was a mistake. We owe you an apology.”

Mark Mester's comments went viral over the internet and was even posted on FTV Live website, until it was taken down due to copyright issues.

The same day, Mark uploaded a video on his social media handle of an airplane flying over the studio that had a tribute message for Romero. According to an insider, via The Desk, Mark was suspended from the channel over his actions.

Clearing her stance, Drafs visited the studio on September 19 and claimed that it was Romero's decision to leave the station for another job opportunity.

Twitter reactions on Mark Mester-Lynette Romero drama

Twitter was not happy when the news about Mark Mester being suspended over his comments came to the limelight. Users called out the station after Mester took Romero's stand, while others stating how they will stop watching KTLA.

Bernadette Madrid @Bernie4224 Well that’s it! I’m not watching KTLA anymore!



Sources tell FTVLive KTLA management was “fuming” at Mark Mester’s remarks on the newscast and he has been suspended from the station. Well that’s it! I’m not watching KTLA anymore!Sources tell FTVLive KTLA management was “fuming” at Mark Mester’s remarks on the newscast and he has been suspended from the station.

Magical Blue 🌻🇺🇦☮️ @MagicalBlue0 @KTLA now Mark Mester? Really? Is your station going down the shit hole? What you did was wrong about Lynette, I 1000% agree with Mark! You should be apologizing now! #MarkMester @KTLA now Mark Mester? Really? Is your station going down the shit hole? What you did was wrong about Lynette, I 1000% agree with Mark! You should be apologizing now! #MarkMester

Chris Itson @ItsonChris #ktla I’ve been a loyal fan of @KTLA since I was a kid, but today not so much. So impressed by @mester_mark for standing up for what’s right. @LynetteRomero has been treated bad for years by the top brass. The suits in charge need to do some serious self reflection. #freemester I’ve been a loyal fan of @KTLA since I was a kid, but today not so much. So impressed by @mester_mark for standing up for what’s right. @LynetteRomero has been treated bad for years by the top brass. The suits in charge need to do some serious self reflection. #freemester #ktla https://t.co/5dytORWr1Z

Kim Holman @MrsH627 @KTLAWeekendAM why did you take down @mester_mark 's tribute to @LynetteRomero ? What are you afraid of? She deserved better. Let us know where you are going Lynette and we'll follow! Thank you from a previously loyal KTLA viewer. @KTLAWeekendAM why did you take down @mester_mark 's tribute to @LynetteRomero ? What are you afraid of? She deserved better. Let us know where you are going Lynette and we'll follow! Thank you from a previously loyal KTLA viewer.

BlkMgcWmn @IntoTheMoonlite

I don't know what is going on @AnaGNews Sorry for @mester_mark getting Suspended for Speaking Up and Standing Up for @LynetteRomero I don't know what is going on @KTLA MorningNews @KTLA but it seems like a very bad and ugly sitation there. @AnaGNews Sorry for @mester_mark getting Suspended for Speaking Up and Standing Up for @LynetteRomero I don't know what is going on @KTLAMorningNews @KTLA but it seems like a very bad and ugly sitation there.

lisa johnson @4AriBee @mester_mark @KTLAMorningNews @LynetteRomero @KTLAWeekendAM @mtelles @kirkhawkins @DougKolk I just heard Mark was suspended? Is this true?? If so, this is beginning to look like a circus. KTLA, after 25 years of watching - this is insane ! Make it rite ! Get it together .. @mester_mark @KTLAMorningNews @LynetteRomero @KTLAWeekendAM @mtelles @kirkhawkins @DougKolk I just heard Mark was suspended? Is this true?? If so, this is beginning to look like a circus. KTLA, after 25 years of watching - this is insane ! Make it rite ! Get it together ..

Icy Kanfer @Ilene_kanfer Shame on you @KTLA Regardless of where @LynetteRomero is moving on to, she provided many years and was the main reason viewers watched @KTLA WeekendAM She deserved better from you. Thank you @mester_mark for your grace and beautiful speech. Shame on you @KTLA Regardless of where @LynetteRomero is moving on to, she provided many years and was the main reason viewers watched @KTLAWeekendAM She deserved better from you. Thank you @mester_mark for your grace and beautiful speech.

Lisa @lisacaligal Thug Wife @ThugWife_76 Wow @KTLA @KTLA WeekendAM I always thought you were a shady news station that had a bad habit of not speaking the truth. Suspending @mester_mark for having the balls to speak up about Lynette Romero just confirmed that 100%. Your anchors, reporters & staff deserve better. Wow @KTLA & @KTLAWeekendAM I always thought you were a shady news station that had a bad habit of not speaking the truth. Suspending @mester_mark for having the balls to speak up about Lynette Romero just confirmed that 100%. Your anchors, reporters & staff deserve better. No longer watching @KTLAWeekendAM I hope Mark Mester moves on to better opportunities..Lynette and Mark deserved better. twitter.com/ThugWife_76/st… No longer watching @KTLAWeekendAM I hope Mark Mester moves on to better opportunities..Lynette and Mark deserved better. twitter.com/ThugWife_76/st…

Joyce Kopenski @Raczach Where the heck is Lynette Romero. She gave KTLA such class and grace. Her presence is sorely missed! KTLA’s programming will suffer without her @mester_mark Where the heck is Lynette Romero. She gave KTLA such class and grace. Her presence is sorely missed! KTLA’s programming will suffer without her @mester_mark

Ginger Antunez @gingiroxy99 @KTLAWeekendAM Really? No offense to the on air staff now but suspending @mester_mark ? Can we say toxic work environment? Bring back Mark and apologize to him and @LynetteRomero @KTLAWeekendAM Really? No offense to the on air staff now but suspending @mester_mark? Can we say toxic work environment? Bring back Mark and apologize to him and @LynetteRomero.

As of the time of writing, it is not yet known what Lynette Romero's next step will be. However, on September 15, she had taken to her Twitter handle and asked her viewers to "stay tuned" till she is back.

