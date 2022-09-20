What happened to Lynette Romero? KTLA news anchor Mark Mester suspended in wake of co-anchor's departure

KTLA news anchor Mark Mester has been suspended from the station after he made some comments about his former co-host, Lynette Romero's sudden departure, which did not sit well with the management.
As per TV Spy, the network's Entertainment specialist, Sam Rubin, announced on-air on September 14 that Romero had suddenly left the channel after being together for 24 years, apparently for another job opportunity.
“After nearly 24 years, our friend Lynette Romero has decided to move on from anchoring our weekend morning news. KTLA management had hoped she would stay here her entire career and KTLA worked hard to make that happen, but Lynette has decided to move onto another opportunity elsewhere.”
Romero had been working with KTLA since 1998 in various roles. She co-anchored the station's nightly newscast with veteran journalist Hal Fischman, then worked as a general assignment reporter until taking over as main co-host of the KTLA Morning News over the weekend. She also started Sunday's "good news segment" called 'Link Up with Lynette'.
Romero previously had said that earlier this year, her mother passed away due to Alzheimer's disease and that she has joined hands with the Alzheimer's Association of California Southland.
Mark Mester apologized to viewers for Lynette Romero's sudden departure
Mark Mester, who co-hosted Weekend Morning News on KTLA with Romero, apologized to the audience during a five minute window on September 18's morning news broadcast for Lynette's absence and dubbed the incident as "cruel" and "rude."
“It was inappropriate and we are so sorry. I also want to say sorry to Lynette Romero, because Lynette I love you so much you really are my best friend. You did not deserve what happened to you on Wednesday.”
Mark Mester applauded the station's general manager, Janene Drafs, for letting Romero leave for another job, but criticized Sam Rubin's script, who first announced her departure.
“It was unfortunate. It was inappropriate and we are so sorry about that when that deserve to say goodbye. I don’t know who wrote the script. I don’t know who handed it to Sam Rubin. Regardless this was a mistake. We owe you an apology.”
Mark Mester's comments went viral over the internet and was even posted on FTV Live website, until it was taken down due to copyright issues.
The same day, Mark uploaded a video on his social media handle of an airplane flying over the studio that had a tribute message for Romero. According to an insider, via The Desk, Mark was suspended from the channel over his actions.
Clearing her stance, Drafs visited the studio on September 19 and claimed that it was Romero's decision to leave the station for another job opportunity.
Twitter reactions on Mark Mester-Lynette Romero drama
Twitter was not happy when the news about Mark Mester being suspended over his comments came to the limelight. Users called out the station after Mester took Romero's stand, while others stating how they will stop watching KTLA.
As of the time of writing, it is not yet known what Lynette Romero's next step will be. However, on September 15, she had taken to her Twitter handle and asked her viewers to "stay tuned" till she is back.