What happened to Margaret Mbitu? Case explored as missing Massachusetts woman found dead at airport

31-year-old Margaret Mbitu was found dead on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at about 6:30 pm local time in the parking lot of Boston's Logan International Airport. Officials are currently trying to locate the suspect, 40-year-old Kevin Kangethe, who reportedly boarded a flight to Kenya. They also claimed that Kangethe and Mbitu knew each other.

The victim reportedly had slash wounds on her face, and a puncture wound on her side, as per NBC 10 Boston. Police further mentioned that her body was found in Kangethe's vehicle. This came after she was reported missing on Monday.

Authorities issued a press release and said:

"The investigation indicates that Kangethe and Ms. Mbitu knew each other and that the homicide was not a random act. There is no threat to the public or to Logan Airport travelers."

Margaret Mbitu was found dead in the suspect's car in the parking lot of the Logan International Airport

On Wednesday, a horrific discovery was made in the Logan International Airport's parking lot when a woman was found dead in a car that reportedly belonged to the suspect, Kevin Kangethe.

It has further been reported that Mbitu and Kangethe were dating during the alleged incident. Officials believe that after Mbitu was reportedly killed, Kangethe bought a ticket to Kenya. Surveillance footage reportedly captured him entering the airport, as per NBC 10.

The victim was an employee at Brockton Area Multi-Services Inc (BAMSI) and she was last seen leaving her office in Halifax at about 11 pm local time on Monday. The company issued a statement addressing the alleged incident and spoke about Margaret Mbitu as they said:

"She was warm, caring and loved by everyone she worked with, both staff and the people she cared for in our group homes. As an agency, we are in mourning over the loss of such an amazing young woman."

NBC 10 Boston reported that Margaret Mbitu had sustained "large slash wounds on her face and neck area, and a puncture wound on her side." Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio said:

"Evidence indicates that she was the victim of a homicide."

An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect

Upon their arrival at the airport parking lot, authorities found an unresponsive female in an SUV. They then issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, however, his whereabouts currently remain unknown. Local authorities are now working with Kenya authorities to locate Mbitu.

George Kamu, Margaret Mbitu's cousin described her as a beautiful girl and told NBC Boston:

"Whenever you saw that beautiful smile, that's what you would see all the time."

Ulea Lago, a representative of BAMSI, said:

"It's a huge loss. She was an amazing young woman. People described her as having a ray of sunshine."

The case is an ongoing investigation. Authorities are also studying surveillance footage to unearth more details regarding the case. Suffolk District Attorney's Office also released an image of the suspect, which was obtained from the Logan Airport authorities. Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden has urged Kangethe to surrender.