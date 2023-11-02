What did Dalontay Edmond-Geiger do? Cleveland man arrested after abducted woman found stuffed alive in small plastic container

31-year-old Dalontay Edmond-Geiger was accused of holding a 60-year-old woman against her will and then torturing her. Dalontay allegedly stuffed the victim in a small plastic container, but fortunately, she survived it. After the arrest, Dalontay has also pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to assaulting and kidnapping the woman.

The victim's relative revealed that she was in a coma and paralyzed as well. The relative also confirmed that the 60-year-old woman's spine and back were broken when she was found. In May, Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley described the case as one of the most horrific ones among all the cases that he has seen yet.

Cleveland man Dalontay Edmond-Geiger has pleaded guilty to the charges in connection to kidnapping and assaulting a woman

The incident came into authorities' supervision on May 2, when a woman called the cops to a house near West 97th Street and Henley Court in Cleveland at about 3:30 pm local time. The woman claimed that another female was trapped in the basement of the residence, which reportedly belonged to Dalontay Edmond-Geiger. Police searched the house but found nothing significant then.

Law enforcement officers went to the house again, and this time, Dalontay admitted that there was a woman stuffed in a plastic container. When cops found her, she was crying for help and mentioned being paralyzed and in pain. Authorities soon rushed the victim to MetroHealth Medical Center. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office said,

"He physically assaulted her, stabbed her in the arm, zip tied her hands and proceeded to torture her."

Dalontay Edmond-Geiger was charged with one count of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of kidnapping, and one count of having weapons under disability.

Dalontay Edmond-Geiger had his bond set at $750,000

Dalontay's arraignment took place on May 15, 2023, and the bond was set at $750,000. Upon hearing the bond amount, he asked the judge,

"OK. Could you all lift the hold and at least let me try to post bond? I don’t think nobody in the courtroom got $750,000."

The judge responded that he had to contact the respective judge assigned to the case. To this, Dalontay Edmond-Geiger called the bond amount "crazy" and also gave a middle finger in the courtroom. Recently, Dalontay has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including felonious assault, kidnapping, tampering with evidence, and having weapons under disability. According to Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley,

"I have seen a lot of truly terrible cases over the years, and this one is one of the most horrific I’ve seen. Thankfully, law enforcement found her alive, and I am praying for her recovery."

Edmond-Geiger is looking up to a long sentence, and his sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 29, 2023. One of the woman's family members has described her as a fighter. The authorities have concealed the victim's name from the public. Upon investigation, cops also found out that Dalontay had a robbery conviction that took place in 2013.