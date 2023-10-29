What did Tajahnae Brown do? New York mother arrested for allegedly poisoning 4-year-old daughter in suspected Munchausen syndrome by proxy incident

23-year-old Tajahnae Brown was arrested and charged on Friday, October 27, 2023, for allegedly poisoning her 4-year-old child. Brown went to the hospital about 190 times to collect drugs to allegedly poison her daughter. She reportedly told the hospital staff that the victim was suffering from seizures and needed more medicines.

Brown faces several charges including first-degree assault. Officials believe that Brown allegedly suffers from Munchausen's syndrome by proxy. Tajahnae Brown has been accused of overmedicating her daughter, who fortunately survived. Upon investigation, police revealed that Brown did not have a prior criminal record.

Her arraignment was scheduled for Friday at Bronx Criminal Court.

Tajahnae Brown allegedly administered excessive seizure medication to her daughter

Authorities believe Tajahnae Brown has been suffering from Munchausen's syndrome by proxy (Image via Twitter/@atasteofcreole)

On Friday, police came across a suspected case of Munchausen’s syndrome by proxy. The suspect, Takahnae Brown, 23, was accused of poisoning her daughter by allegedly overmedicating her. On May 2, 2023, Brown took her daughter to Montefiore Medical Center and claimed that the child needed more medication for her apparent seizures.

Hospital workers stated that the child had "toxic levels" of drugs in her blood, as per a report by the New York Post. Brown was soon informed about this and the child was taken off the medication. The levels of drugs in her blood went down a bit but soon rose again. A source told the publication that the suspect then allegedly discretely administered the drugs to her daughter.

After an investigation into the case, authorities suspected that Tajahnae Brown has been suffering from Munchausen's syndrome by proxy, in which an individual fabricates symptoms of an illness in someone they are taking care of, especially a child.

"She loves her daughter" - Tajahnae Brown's sister sheds light on her alleged actions

Brown has been charged with attempted murder. (Image via Trumpish Retired NCO/X)

The suspect's family was shocked to hear about the allegations. According to Brown's sister Tyesha Brown, she loved her daughter a lot and would never harm her. Tyesha told Daily News:

"From the bottom of my heart, I know she loves the best out of her daughter. This is one thing I know for sure. My sister does more for her daughter than anyone. Everything in her phone is about her daughter. She loves her daughter. Her and her daughter are always together."

A neighbor, identified as Harold Williams, spoke to News12 and said:

"I don't know her, that's a shame, any baby being abused by their parents is horrible. You got to be cautious, people with problems should seek help, and get proper help so things like this won't happen."

Brown had no prior criminal record and was released with electronic monitoring at the court on Friday. She currently faces charges including attempted murder and attempted manslaughter in connection to the alleged incident.