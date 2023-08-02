What happened to Mario Biondo? Details explored ahead of Netflix's The Last Hours of Mario Biondo

Netflix's new true crime documentary, The Last Hours of Mario Biondo, will premiere on August 3, 2023. The show will revisit the suspicious death of the Italian cameraman Mario Biondo and will provide insight into the events that led up to his death. The show will also feature numerous heartwrenching interviews with Biondo's family and friends and additionally include testimonies from the lead officers and investigators on the case.

The official synopsis of the series, as per Netflix, reads:

"Many questions remain unanswered about the last night of Mario Biondo, the husband of Spanish presenter Raquel Sánchez Silva. This series reveals new details."

Directed by notable director Mario Pulido, the show will have more than just one season. Therefore, it can be said that the show will explore numerous angles and suspects involved in the suspicious death that baffled the world in 2013.

Who was Mario Biondo and how did he die?

Mario Biondo (Image via IMDb)

Mario Biondo, a cameraman from Italy who supposedly passed away in mysterious circumstances more than ten years ago in 2013, was the spouse of well-known Spanish TV personality Raquel Sanchez-Silva. Biondo had been interested in the field of photography and films from a young age and eventually pursued this passion, making a name for himself as a reputable cameraman in the entertainment business.

Coworkers and industry insiders praised Mario for his excellent attention to detail, commitment to his profession, and his ability to capture eye-catching images.

However, Biondo was tragically discovered dead at his Madrid, Spain, residence on May 30, 2013. He had hanged himself in his home library with a pashmina shawl wrapped around his neck. The circumstances of his death initially appeared to be unexplained, sparking a flurry of rumors and speculative scenarios that ran rampant on the news. His death attracted intense media attention and the public was impatient for an explanation.

No one is absolutely certain what happened on the day of his death. While some people think it was a suicide, others say it was murder. Biondo passed away barely a year after getting married to Sanchez-Silva.

Raquel Sanchez-Silva (Image via Yahoo)

The investigation into Biondo's death took an unexpected turn when it was discovered that he had committed suicide. His family and friends were shocked to learn this and were left reeling from the devastating loss. The case, however, remained shrouded in controversy despite the investigators' judgment.

Many others rejected the suicide conclusion and instead questioned the circumstances of his premature death. Santina and Goofy Biondo, Mario Biondo's parents also claimed that Mario could not have committed suicide. They put up a valiant fight to show that their son was killed on purpose rather than by suicide or accident.

Their perseverance paid off when the Italian court decided in August of last year that Biondo's death might have been a murder and that the scene had been tampered with. With this renewed optimism, the family attempted to reactivate the investigation in Spain, pleading with the authorities to look into all the facts and seek justice for their cherished son.

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo will air on Netflix on August 3, 2023.