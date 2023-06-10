What happened to Maya Kowalski? Details explored ahead of Netflix’s Take Care of Maya

Maya Kowalski's story is one that touched the hearts of people around the world. Last year, her battle with a series of mysterious symptoms, including severe pain throughout her body, took a tragic turn when her mother was falsely accused of Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSP) by the hospital. This shocking ordeal led to her mother's suicide.

Now, at the age of 17, Maya is bravely sharing her family's harrowing journey in a new Netflix documentary called Take Care of Maya, which will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this month and be available for streaming on June 19.

Take Care of Maya: Her mother made a significant discovery about her daughter's health

Two clips have been released for the documentary by Netflix so far, showing interviews with the people involved in this story.

It all started when Maya was just nine years old, and she began experiencing a wide range of ailments, from asthma attacks to headaches to lesions on her extremities.

These symptoms left doctors perplexed and even led one physician to suggest that she was imagining them.

Beata, Maya's mother, made a significant discovery about her daughter's health: Maya was grappling with a rare neurological condition called complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS).

This condition manifests as either persistent or sporadic pain in the limbs, including the arms and legs. Individuals with CRPS also experience severe sensitivity to touch, leading to excruciating discomfort.

In 2015, she was officially diagnosed with CRPS by Dr. Anthony Kirkpatrick, a Tampa-based anesthesiologist and pharmacologist specializing in the condition.

For a while, the family found some relief in Dr. Kirkpatrick's treatments, which involved infusions of ketamine, including "ketamine comas" that lasted for five days.

These treatments provided her with temporary respite from her pain. However, their hope was short-lived. The following year, Maya was hospitalized at John's Hopkins for severe stomach pain.

Beata, desperate to alleviate her daughter's suffering, pleaded with the nurses to administer ketamine. This request, however, raised concerns, and child protective services (CPS) in Florida were contacted.

The agency launched an investigation and accused Beata of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, leading to Maya's separation from her parents and her placement in state custody for three long months.

It was later revealed via a court-ordered psychological evaluation that Beata did not actually have MSP, but during her separation from Maya, her condition began to deteriorate.

She stayed up late researching and hardly ate. In a heartbreaking turn of events, a judge even denied her the opportunity to give her daughter a hug, leaving her inconsolable.

After 87 agonizing days apart, Beata tragically took her own life at the age of 43. In an email discovered after her passing, she expressed her pain and anguish at being separated from Maya and being treated like a criminal.

She couldn't bear to watch her daughter suffer in pain and deteriorate further. Maya was entrusted to her father's care and returned to her residence in Venice, Florida, five days following the tragic demise of Beata.

The Kowalski family has since filed a lawsuit against John's Hopkins, and the trial is set to begin in September, more than six years after Beata's death.

The Kowalski family's story is one of immense pain and loss. Beata, a dedicated mother and registered nurse, fought tirelessly for her daughter's well-being, only to face false accusations and the tragic consequences that followed.

Maya's courage to share her story sheds light on the devastating impact of wrongful accusations and the need for justice. As the trial approaches, the Kowalski family seeks accountability and hopes to raise awareness about the flaws within the system that failed them.

Maya's story serves as a reminder of the importance of compassion, understanding, and evidence-based decision-making in cases involving the well-being of children. It is a powerful testament to the strength of the human spirit and the resilience of those who endure unimaginable hardships.

Take Care of Maya streams on Netflix beginning June 19, 2023.

