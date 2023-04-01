What happened at the Morbid Angel concert? Roof collapse leaves one dead and multiple hospitalized 

Several Morbid Angel fans' night turned into a tragedy on Friday as a powerful storm spawned tornadoes that wreaked havoc across the southern and midwestern parts of the United States. At least four people lost their lives and 18 others were injured as the violent weather tore through several states.

One of the devastating incidents occurred at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Illinois, where the roof of the venue collapsed during a concert by the iconic death metal band Morbid Angel. Witnesses described the terrifying scene as winds gusting up to 145 km/h battered the building, causing debris to rain down on the crowd.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and were able to rescue most of the 260 concert-goers inside the theater. However, one person among them was tragically killed in the collapse, and 28 others were injured, five of whom are said to be in critical condition and hospitalized.

Morbid Angel and the supporting bands have canceled their shows and urged people to stay safe

In a tragic incident, Morbid Angel, a popular death metal band, had to cancel their show at the Apollo Theatre on Friday night due to a roof collapse. The band members urged their fans to take shelter and be safe during the natural calamity. Other bands, including Skeletal Remains and Revocation, also expressed their sympathies for those affected by the unfortunate incident.

Along with Morbid Angel, another band member from Crypta, guitarist Tainá Bergamaschi informed that all the band members are safe as she shared a post online.

According to eyewitness Gabrielle Lewellyn, who had just entered the theater for the Morbid Angel concert when the incident occurred, the winds picked up rapidly and caused the ceiling to collapse within seconds. She recounted the experience to local ABC affiliate WTVO-TV, stating that:

"The winds, when I was walking up to the building, it went like from zero to a thousand within five seconds.

As per reports, Apollo Theatre Management is taking all necessary steps to investigate the Morbid Angel incident and ensure the safety of its patrons in the future.

More about the Apollo Theatre

The Apollo Theatre was originally built in 1912 as a vaudeville theater. It was designed by architect A. M. Strawn, who also designed several other theaters in the area. Apollo's interior featured ornate plasterwork, murals, and a domed ceiling. The theater's acoustics were also praised, making it a popular venue for musical performances.

Over the years, the Apollo Theatre changed ownership several times and underwent a number of renovations. In the 1940s, the theater was converted into a movie theater, and in the 1970s, it was divided into three smaller theaters. However, by the early 2000s, the theater had fallen into disrepair and was facing financial difficulties.

The Morbid Angel tragedy in 2022 was a natural cause, but there were various other tragedies that took place in the past. On August 26, 2009, tragedy struck the Apollo Theatre during a showing of the horror movie The Final Destination. A man named Terrell Lee Johnson entered the theater and opened fire with a 9mm handgun. Johnson killed six people and injured 16 others before turning the gun on himself. The victims included four women and two men, ranging in age from 16 to 56.

The shooting shook the community of Belvidere and led to a nationwide conversation about gun violence. The theater remained closed for several years after the shooting, and many in the community struggled to come to terms with what had happened. However, in 2014, a group of investors purchased the building and began a renovation project to restore it to its former glory. The theater is now open and attracts thousands of visitors every day.

As cleanup and recovery efforts continue, officials are urging people to take precautions and stay safe amid the ongoing severe weather conditions after the Morbid Angel concert.

Poll : 0 votes