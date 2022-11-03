What happened to Nicole Hammond? Minnesota woman killed over rejecting co-worker’s advances

On Monday, October 24, Nicole Hammond, a 28-year-old Minnesota woman, was allegedly killed by her 36-year-old co-worker, Michael Carpenter.

As per the New York Post, Michael Carpenter was accused of fatally shooting Nicole Hammond in the parking lot of their workplace, Dubow Textile Inc. Carpenter reportedly harassed Hammond in the month leading up to the murder, according to The Kansas City Star.

The St. Cloud police reported in a statement that 3 hours after the killing, Jordan Carpenter was apprehended at a residence in nearby Sauk Grand Rapids at approximately 10 am. A handgun was recovered on his person.

Michael Carpenter is currently under police custody in the Benton County Jail, where he is being held on homicide charges. The victim's body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Details of the Nicole Hammond killing

Yahoo reported that while talking to St. Cloud authorities, Carpenter admitted to arguing with the victim the night before the killing and being present at the scene of the murder. He stated that he simply heard a gunshot as he was walking towards Hammond's car. Carpenter said that he fled the scene and hid because he was traumatized after witnessing the killing.

Co-workers of the pair, however, claimed that after the gunshot was heard in the parking lot, they saw Carpenter wearing a black jacket and black pants as he jogged towards a car. He was reportedly wearing the same outfit when arrested 3 hours later by the police.

People News reported that before the murder, Hammond had repeatedly told Michael Carpenter to stop making romantic advances towards her. The last text was sent a night before her shooting, in which she said that she did not want to be touched or manipulated by him.

In an interview with the Kansas Star, Nicole Hammond's co-workers said that they had seen Carpenter respond angrily to the fact that the victim was not interested in him.

Dubow Textile Inc. CEO Rob Dubow said in an interview with Fox9 that he was unaware of the alleged harassment.

Dubow said:

"Unfortunately, we had no idea. Any time there is anything that requires our intervention we step in. But in this case we had no indication that there was anything awry."

He added that Hammond was an amicable person in the workplace.

“Nicole always had a smile on her face, and anybody who had any association with her couldn’t help but like her."

Another co-worker wrote on Facebook:

“Words cannot describe the pain and hurt i have been feeling this last 2 days. Nicole Hammond you were such a beautiful, smart, determined young woman. You deserved to live your best life but instead got your life taken from you.”

If convicted of the murder, Jordan Carpenter could face up to 40 years in prison.

