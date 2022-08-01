What happened to Pat Carroll? Exploring Ursula's voice-actor legacy

On July 30, Emmy-winning comedienne Pat Carroll passed away at the age of 95. The retired actress was best known for her voice work as Ursula, the villainous sea witch in The Little Mermaid.

According to Variety, her representative Derek Maki confirmed the news and stated that Pat Carroll had her best friend by her side as she peacefully passed away. Her daughter Kerry Karsian told The Hollywood Reporter that the actress died of pneumonia at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Netizens took to Twitter to mourn her demise. Some recalled her wonderful legacy as a voiceover actress and remembered her brilliant movies.

Mat Brunet (AniMat) @AniMat505 We all love Pat Carroll for her unforgettable performance as Ursula in The Little Mermaid, but she's also done some other wonderful voiceover work like Grandma from the Garfield specials. This part especially is one of her best moments. We all love Pat Carroll for her unforgettable performance as Ursula in The Little Mermaid, but she's also done some other wonderful voiceover work like Grandma from the Garfield specials. This part especially is one of her best moments. https://t.co/Gq6MJcHGC2

Exploring Pat Carroll's life and career as an actress

The voice actress has incredible roles to her name. Her first role came in the movie Hometown Girl in 1947, following which, she regularly appeared on many variety shows and earned her fame for nearly three decades.

Pat Carroll has also been a part of comedy shows including The Jimmy Durante Show, Make Room for Daddy, Too Close for Comfort, The Danny Thomas Show, and She’s the Sheriff.

However, it was her legendary performances on Caesar’s Hour that eventually earned her an Emmy award for Best Supporting Performance By An Actress.

In an interview with Kliph Nesteroff, Pat Carroll opened up on her admiration for Caesar's Hour's Howard Morris, Carl Reiner and Sid Caesar. Praising the trio and the show, the actress noted that she has learned most things about comedy by watching the three of them perform. She further added:

"They worked together for so long that they had that innate sense of each other’s timing. It was impossible for them to fumble. We did two shows every Saturday night because one was for the West Coast and one was for the East Coast. If they totally abhorred a sketch they did, those three would sit in Sid’s dressing room with the writers and write a brand new sketch. Yes, amazing."

Additionally, Pat Carroll has also appeared in major shows including Laverne & Shirley, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Love Boat, and Designing Women. She has also been a part of the popular show ER.

Apart from being a renowned comedian and actress, Carroll was a television presenter who worked on many game shows including Password All-Stars, The Match Game, To Tell the Truth, You Don’t Say, I’ve Got a Secret, and The $10,000 Pyramid.

However, her breakthrough role was in 1989's The Little Mermaid, where she voiced the character Ursula. She sang one of the most popular songs from the movie, Poor Unfortunate Souls, which has been a huge hit internationally.

As per Variety, Carroll considered Ursula to be her favorite role in her long and illustrious career.

Theatre Fan @ShaunTossell R.I.P. PAT CARROLL (1927 - 2022)



We've lost another legend



The one & only Pat Carroll, who is probably best known her absolutely ICONIC turn as Ursula in The Little Mermaid, has passed away



Disney villain songs don't get any better... X x x R.I.P. PAT CARROLL (1927 - 2022)We've lost another legendThe one & only Pat Carroll, who is probably best known her absolutely ICONIC turn as Ursula in The Little Mermaid, has passed awayDisney villain songs don't get any better...X x x ⭐ R.I.P. PAT CARROLL (1927 - 2022) ⭐We've lost another legend 💔The one & only Pat Carroll, who is probably best known her absolutely ICONIC turn as Ursula in The Little Mermaid, has passed away ✨Disney villain songs don't get any better... 💖 X x x https://t.co/of27iaDm3Q

In an interview with author Allan Neuwirth for Makin' Toons: Inside the Most Popular Animated TV Shows and Movies, she noted:

“It was a lifelong ambition of mine to do a Disney film... So, I was theirs hook, line and sinker.”

Horror4Kids @horror4kids Pat Carroll, who voiced Ursula throughout The Little Mermaid franchise, reads The Little Mermaid to a group of children Pat Carroll, who voiced Ursula throughout The Little Mermaid franchise, reads The Little Mermaid to a group of children ❤️ https://t.co/ontUl6L9K2

Pat Carroll is survived by her daughters Tara Karsian, an actress, and Kerry Karsian, a casting director, and granddaughter Evan Karsian-McCormick. Her son Sean passed away 13 years ago.

