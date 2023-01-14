What happened to Robbie Knievel? Tributes pour in as legendary daredevil stunt performer dies aged 60

American daredevil Robbie Knievel, who performed nearly 350 jumps and created around 20 world records, passed away on Friday, January 13. He was aged 60.

According to American tabloid website TMZ, Knievel, also known as Kaptain, was in hospice care during his final days due to his battle with pancreatic cancer. The site also cited a family source, revealing that Robbie's daughters were at his side when he passed away early Friday morning.

He was the son of legendary stunt performer and entertainer Evel Knievel, who himself was popular throughout the 1970s for pulling off some of the most intense death-defying stunts on a motorcycle. Robbie started accompanying his father on tours and reportedly performed for the first time when he was aged 12 at Madison Square Garden during a pre-jump show.

Netizens pay their tributes to iconic daredevil stunt performer Robbie Knievel on Twitter

As TMZ reported the news of Robbie's passing, netizens started reacting on various social media platforms, including Twitter. Many remembered the iconic and dangerous stunts that he performed throughout his career while sharing their tribute messages for the daredevil performer.

A Twitter user compared Robbie to his father while praising him, writing that the late stuntman "was the same daredevil that [his father] was." Among Robbie's admirers, American media personality and star of Discovery Channel's reality TV show Fast N' Loud, Richard Rawlings, also paid his tributes to the late stuntman.

Many fans also idolized Robbie, and one of them even shared his childhood story when he wanted to turn into a stunt performer:

"I just saw that #robbieknievel passed on. As a kid, I watched dad and then Robbie as they jumped their bikes. It's the reason I had a motorcycle. I never reached my childhood dream of being a stuntman, but I loved watching their stunts #RipLegend"

A pet account paid a wholesome tribute to the departed daredevil, while another netizen shared how Robbie and his father gave viewers all the thrills all these years. Check out some of these tweets below:

Jeff Allen @theKSUJeffAllen I just saw that #robbieknievel passed on. As a kid, I watched dad and then Robbie as they jumped their bikes. It's the reason I had a motorcycle. I never reached my childhood dream of being a stuntman, but I loved watching their stunts #RipLegend

Richard Ray Rawlings @RRRawlings Rest In Paradise, Robbie Knievel Lost another legendRest In Paradise, Robbie Knievel Lost another legend😔Rest In Paradise, Robbie Knievel https://t.co/Gsq0GQGdM4

Mike here, you're here, too @islandmkl RIP Robbie Knievel...who was the same daredevil that Evel was...and was equally good at it! RIP Robbie Knievel...who was the same daredevil that Evel was...and was equally good at it! https://t.co/SZ7SfOQ3Iw

Jeff Allen @theKSUJeffAllen I just saw that #robbieknievel passed on. As a kid, I watched dad and then Robbie as they jumped their bikes. It's the reason I had a motorcycle. I never reached my childhood dream of being a stuntman, but I loved watching their stunts #RipLegend I just saw that #robbieknievel passed on. As a kid, I watched dad and then Robbie as they jumped their bikes. It's the reason I had a motorcycle. I never reached my childhood dream of being a stuntman, but I loved watching their stunts #RipLegend

Tennessee Tuxedo @freddiemofield2 @RRRawlings Yes siree, he and his dad gave us all thrills for years!, Godspeed Robbie Knievel!!! @RRRawlings Yes siree, he and his dad gave us all thrills for years!, Godspeed Robbie Knievel!!!

A fan of Robbie beautifully summarized his career over the years by writing:

"Farewell to "Kaptain' Robbie Knievel, son of the legendary Evel Knievel (he was already accompanying his father in challenges and suicidal stunts on a motorcycle at the age of 8), whom he followed in his footsteps. He acted as a stuntman in NINJA III: DOMINATION. Rest in peace."

Fausto Fernández @faustianovich Adiós a "Kaptain' Robbie Knievel, hijo del legendario Evel Knievel (ya acompañaba a su padre en desafíos y acrobacias suicidas en moto con 8 años), de quien siguió sus pasos. Hizo de especialista motorista en NINJA III: LA DOMINACIÓN.

Descanse en paz. Adiós a "Kaptain' Robbie Knievel, hijo del legendario Evel Knievel (ya acompañaba a su padre en desafíos y acrobacias suicidas en moto con 8 años), de quien siguió sus pasos. Hizo de especialista motorista en NINJA III: LA DOMINACIÓN.Descanse en paz. https://t.co/Z4cf2Anq3n

Evel Knievel, Robbie's father, was among his era's most iconic stunt performers, who went around the stateside. Kaptain Robbie Knievel followed the career path of his dad and was able to execute some of the impossible and breathtaking jumps.

In 1989, Robbie was able to jump the Caesars Palace's fountains and pay homage to his dad. His other popular stunts included jumping over 30 Limousines and an artificial volcano in front of the Mirage Hotel, while his Grand Canyon Jump was also much-publicized.

Robbie Knievel successfully performed his famous Caesar's Palace stunt in 1989, which his father was unable to succeed at (Image via Getty Images)

Although Robbie passed away from pancreatic cancer, no reports have verified how long the daredevil was suffering for. He is survived by his two daughters, Krysten and Karmen. He also has a grandson and granddaughter, Kane and Analise.

Poll : 0 votes