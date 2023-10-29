What happened to Roo in Home and Away? Explained

In the exciting world of the Australian soap opera Home and Away, the return of the much-loved character, Roo Stewart has left fans on the edge of their seats, as they are eager to uncover the secrets and surprises that lie ahead. Roo Stewart's return to Home and Away has set the stage for a dramatic narrative that continues to captivate viewers across the globe.

After being absent from the show for several weeks due to a hospital transfer following a devastating explosion, Roo's highly-anticipated comeback has ushered in a whirlwind of emotions, particularly for her close friend, Marilyn Chambers. The potential for reconciliation and character development has left fans eagerly anticipating future episodes.

Georgie Parker's character, Roo was transferred to another hospital in Home and Away

Roo Stewart's absence from the show was owing to her transfer to another hospital after a harrowing explosion orchestrated by the corrupt skincare company Stunning Organics. The explosion had a specific target: Marilyn Chambers, leading to turmoil and guilt that continues to reverberate throughout the storyline.

However, Roo's return to the Northern Districts Hospital, facilitated by her father Alf Stewart's request for a day pass, brought her closer to her loved ones and set the stage for a series of emotional upheavals that took fans by storm.

Upon her return, Roo displayed warmth and affection towards her loved ones, including Alf and their mutual friend Leah Patterson. However, Marilyn was met with coldness from Roo, leaving her in dismay. Unbeknownst to Marilyn, her apprehensions about Roo's feelings were confirmed when she confided in Alf about her struggles and guilt with regard to the explosion.

Alf suggested to Marilyn that Roo might be upset with her for not visiting her in recent months, which left her surprised. This led to an unexpected confrontation between Roo and Marilyn, where the former openly blamed Marilyn for the entire ordeal.

As Roo's return to Home and Away continues to unfold, a pressing question remains: will she come to regret her harsh words, and can her friendship with Marilyn survive the strain caused by the explosion and its aftermath?

Roo Stewart: A beloved character

Roo first appeared in the series on January 20, 1988, and two actresses have portrayed the character over the years: Georgie Parker and Justine Clarke. Roo's character has had a strong presence in the program, which has contributed to the character's popularity.

Her recent 2023 reappearances in Home and Away brought fresh storylines to the show, captivating both longtime fans and new viewers.

Home and Away is an Australian television soap opera that premiered on the Seven Network on January 17, 1988. The show, conceptualized by Alan Bateman, has become one of Australia's most successful media exports, airing in over 80 countries.

The series focuses on the lives and romances of the inhabitants of Summer Bay, a fictitious coastal town in New South Wales, and has tackled numerous important themes over the years, captivating audiences worldwide.

Home and Away maintains its position as one of Australia's most beloved soap operas. From the explosive twists to the heartfelt moments, the show's enduring legacy is a testament to the power of storytelling and the emotional connections forged with its audience.