What happened to Rossana Delgado? Suspects plead guilty in brutal slaying of abducted Georgia mom

Nine individuals belonging to a drug-trafficking organization have pleaded guilty in the abduction and killing of the 37-year-old Rossana Delgado. As per reports, the accused had tortured and subsequently burned the body of Delgado. She was found dead at a rental cabin in the Cherry Log community in Gilmer County on April 20, 2021.

The incident occurred on April 16, 2021, when Rossana Delgado, a taxi driver, called her husband, Yhony Castro and told him she would be home for dinner after picking up her last fare of the day. Unfortunately, Rossana Delgado never returned home and prompting her husband to report her missing. Four days later her body was found.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested multiple people in this connection, including some who were in Mexico. In total, 14 people were eventually indicted in a RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) case, according to the district attorney in Gilmer County.

Nine people plead quilty in Rossana Delgado murder case

District Attorney B. Alison Sosebee, in her recent statement, disclosed that the suspects arrested in connection with Rossana Delgado's murder were part of a drug-trafficking organization. Sosebee stated that the perpetrators put the victim through torture at various locations in the days following her kidnapping.

Delgado was tortured and her body was burned (Image via Facebook)

A press release issued by the DA's Office in the matter stated:

"In the cabin in Gilmer County, Georgia, members of the drug trafficking organization tortured Delgado before her death and proceeded to carry out the killing, dismemberment, and burning of her body."

"They subsequently attempted to conceal and destroy evidence related to Rossana Delgado's murder. Additionally, associates of the drug trafficking organization facilitated the transportation and escape of their fellow members to Mexico, with the intent of preventing their apprehension."

One of the defendants, Oscar Manuel Garcia, pleaded guilty to the most severe charges, including malice murder, kidnapping, concealing the death of another, removal of body parts from the scene of death, aggravated battery, and violation of RICO. He has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Juan Ayala-Rodriguez also pleaded guilty to kidnapping, concealing the death of another, aggravated battery, and violation of RICO, thereby receiving a life sentence.

Juan Antonio Vega, on the other hand, pleaded guilty to kidnapping, concealing the death of another, aggravated battery, and violation of RICO, resulting in a 30-year prison term.

Megan Alyssa Colone and Eva Galicia Martinez both pleaded guilty to violation of RICO. Colone was sentenced to 18 years, while Martinez got 13 years in prison.

The remaining four defendants: Terri Amanda Garner, Patrick Harvard, Calvin Harvard, and Shawn Callaway, also pleaded guilty to violation of RICO. Their prison terms have not been disclosed, but they will be subject to probation.

After the sentencing, District Attorney Sosebee hoped that the verdict will provide some form of closure Rossana Delgado's grieving family and loved ones.

Police on the hunt for three more people connected to the crime

Three additional suspects linked to the Rossana Delgado murder case remain at large, as law enforcement authorities continue their efforts to apprehend them. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are actively searching for the remaining individuals involved in the crime.

Mario Albert Barbosa-Juarez faces charges of malice murder, felony murder, kidnapping, concealing the death of another, removal of body parts from the scene of death, aggravated battery, and violation of RICO.

The other two, Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez Ramirez and Maria Katherine Encarnacion are charged with felony murder, kidnapping, and violation of RICO.

Poll : 0 votes