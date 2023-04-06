What are the charges against Irvin Cartagena? Dealer pleads guilty in overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams

On Wednesday, April 5, 39-year-old Irvin Cartagena pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl that led to the 2021 overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams. According to Law&Crime, Irvin Cartagena was convicted on charges of conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and fentanyl analogs. Cartagena was allegedly a member of a drug trafficking organization that operated in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, for almost two years.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a fatal drug overdose, the readers' discretion is advised

As per People News, Michael K. Williams was discovered deceased in his New York apartment on September 6, 2021. Prosecutors alleged that Cartagena sold him a fatal dose of fentanyl that led to the actor's death on September 5. Williams' death left the entertainment community shocked. He was primarily known for his roles as Omar Little in The Wire and Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire.

Prosecutors comment on the death of Michael K. Williams

According to a statement by the US Attorney's Office, Michael K. Williams is among countless people who have fallen victim to fentanyl. Prosecutors claimed that they plan to clamp down on dealers such as Irvin Cartagena, who are preying on the waves of people addicted to the deadly drug.

In an official statement, the Attorney's Office wrote:

"This Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to hold accountable the dealers who push this poison, exploit addiction, and cause senseless death in our community,"

Cartagena, also known as 'Green Eyes,' was reportedly a well-known dealer in Brooklyn.

The statement continued:

"Irvin Cartagena sold fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy."

As part of the plea deal, Cartagena confessed that some of the drugs that he sold to Michael K. Williams may have led to the actor's death. He was accused of directly passing the drugs on to Williams in a 'hand-to-hand' transaction.

According to prosecutors, despite knowing that Michael K. Williams had died just a day after the transaction, Cartagena and his accomplices continued to sell drugs. Together with three other men, he was detained for allegedly participating in a drug trafficking organization. CBS reported that the suspect could face anything between 5 and 40 years in prison.

Fentanyl in America

According to the National Institutes of Health, Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that has significant potential for addiction. The National Safety Council noted that the drug played a role in 67,325 preventable deaths in 2021. It is also known to be laced with other popular drugs, such as cocaine and marijuana, increasing their potency and fatality rates.

USAFacts reported that while fentanyl has reached illegal drug markets across America, it is most popular in West Virginia and Washington, DC.

