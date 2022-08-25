What happened to Sage Stallone? All about Sylvester Stallone's late son amid actor's divorce announcement

Sylvester Stallone's eldest son Sage Stallone passed away from a heart attack on July 13, 2012 at the age of 36. Sage was born on May 5, 1976, and he followed in his father's footsteps into the film industry, although he worked mostly as a director.

Sylvester Stallone shares two sons with first wife Sasha Czack, Sage Stallone and Seargeoh Stallone. Sasha and Sylvester were married from 1974 to 1985. He also shares three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet, with estranged wife Jennifer Flavin.

Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Stallone in Palm Beach County court on August 23. The filing stated that Stallone was allegedly moving assets from marital funds.

Here's everything we know about Sage Stallone and his untimely death

Sylvester Stallone's eldest son Sage studied at Montclair College Preparatory School, California, and graduated in 2013. He later studied film and arts for a year at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

Sage's debut happened as an actor when he worked alongside his father in the 1990 movie Rocky V. He starred with his father in the 1996 movie Daylight as well. Sage went on to work as a film director and producer, and was known as the co-founder of Grindhouse Releasing. The company describes itself as "dedicated to the restoration and preservation of motion pictures historically held in very low regard."

New Beverly Cinema @newbeverly Thinking about our friend and Grindhouse Releasing co-founder Sage Stallone on his birthday. Thinking about our friend and Grindhouse Releasing co-founder Sage Stallone on his birthday. https://t.co/m1pMWkaYbL

According to a spokesperson, via CNN, Sage Stallone passed away from atherosclerosis, which brought on a heart attack. The eldest Stallone sibling was found dead in his home by his housekeeper.

As per Lt. Fred Corral of the coroner's office, while no drugs were found in his body, use of over-the-counter Tylenol-style pain medication was discovered as reports came in.

After his son's death, Sylvester Stallone had requested his fans and media to stop "speculation and questionable reporting" about whether his son was using drugs. The actor further noted:

"Because when a parent loses a child there is no greater pain... Therefore I am imploring people to respect my wonderfully talented son's memory and feel compassion for his loving mother, Sasha, because this agonizing loss will be felt for the rest of our lives. Sage was our first child and the center of our universe and I am humbly begging for all to have my son's memory and soul left in peace."

During his interview with NBC's Today about his son's death, Stallone reflected on the pain of losing his eldest son. He stated that tragedy is a "reality of life."

"It’s tough, I mean, it’s very, very tough.”

At the time, George Braunstein, Sage Stallone's lawyer who has represented him for 15 years, detailed the fact that his friends and family members became very concerned when they did not hear from Stallone a day before they came to know about his death.

Sage Stallone made his mark as a director when he directed the 2006 short film Vic, which was successfully screened at the Palm Springs Film Festival. Describing him as a director, Braunstein further added:

"He was a full of life filmmaker with his whole future ahead of him...He was just very up and enthusiastic and positive."

Sage Stallone also admired his father, who helped him during his preparation to be an actor and a director. Braunstein noted:

"He was very proud of his father and proud to be his father's son."

Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone

While Sage Stallone is no more, the latest updates state that Sylvester Stallone is splitting from estranged wife Jennifer Flavin after being married for 25 years.

The two also recently celebrated their silver wedding anniversary, but reports about the divorce started surfacing days after the celebration.

