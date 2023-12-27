What happened to Savanah Nicole Soto? Details explored as pregnant Texan teenager's body is recovered in San Antonio

Savanah Nicole Soto, an 18-year-old pregnant Texas native, vanished before her scheduled induction days back. And since then, authorities have been searching desperately for the young mother-to-be ever since. Along with her, Matthew Guerra, a 22-year-old man and Soto's boyfriend, was also missing.

On the morning of December 26, 2023, just the day after Christmas, two lifeless bodies were discovered outside the Colinas at Medical Apartments in San Antonio. While the latest reports suggest that these bodies are believed to be of Soto and Guerra, the police have not confirmed it yet, stating that the medical examiner report is still due. However, the family has already indicated that it was the young couple who were found dead inside.

With no leads in the vicinity yet, it can be concluded from the reports that this seems to be a murder. However, the police have yet to determine whether it was a premeditated murder, part of a conspiracy, or a random with police yet to decipher.

How did Savanah Nicole Soto and Matthew Guerra die?

While the authorities are yet to confirm the exact nature of the crime or the cause of death for the two young individuals, the police have suggested that the two bodies that have been recovered from Kia Optima outside the Colinas at Medical Apartments in San Antonio, have been victims of a "possible murder."

The case also seemed particularly peculiar to Police Chief Bill McManus, who called it "very, very perplexing." Speaking about the murder, McManus said in a press conference:

"What we’re looking at right now is a very, very perplexing crime scene … Detectives right now are looking at this as a possible murder...We believe that is the missing woman and her boyfriend but we can’t confirm that right now officially until the medical examiner takes a look at the bodies and makes that determination as to their identity."

When did Savanah Nicole Soto disappear?

The timing of Savanah Nicole Soto's disappearance was rather odd as the pregnant Texan teenager was supposed to go for her induction on the day after she vanished.

As someone who was very excited about having a kid, Soto's supportive family was shocked to find out that the youngster was missing on December 22, 2023. Soto was last seen on Friday afternoon in Leon Valley, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

After an initial investigation, the Texas Department of Transportation issued a CLEAR Alert for Savanah Nicole Soto on Monday, December 25.

Initially, the family doubted Matthew's involvement, citing alleged abusive behavior towards Soto. However, a family member reportedly found the car on Tuesday afternoon, revealing the bodies of both Soto and Guerra. This discovery seems to eliminate the boyfriend and relationship issues from the equation. The two were also living together when this incident happened.

The bodies of the two young people were reportedly in the car for the last three or four days, according to police officers. The exact cause of their death and the last known time when they were alive is yet to be confirmed.

The Leon Valley Police Department emphasized that they are actively looking at the Savanah Nicole Soto and Matthew Guerra's case, and it won't be long before more details surface.