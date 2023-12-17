What happened to Seo Dong-hoon? Controversy explored as former T-ARA idol Areum warns malicious commentators following her fiance’s suicide attempt

Areum, a former member of T-ARA, disclosed that her fiancé attempted suicide via an Instagram post on December 14, 2023. There have been claims lately made against Areum's fiancé that he served time in jail for fraud and s*xual misconduct. The former K-pop idol claimed to sue anybody who had left hurtful comments.

She wrote,

"Due to all the contacts and malicious comments targeting my boyfriend, he impulsively tried to take his own life."

Meanwhile, on December 11, 2023, Areum revealed her second marriage to Seo Dong-hoon and divorce from businessman Kim Young-gul simultaneously. The former idol reiterated her vow to her new companion and her determination to formalize their union when the court case is over through a single Instagram post.

This disclosure gained notoriety as Areum—who had given birth to her second kid at the end of the previous year—finds herself in the middle of her divorce from her former spouse.

Former T-ARA idol Areum's fiancé allegedly accused of serving prison time due to sexual assault

The latest reveal gained negative publicity from netizens and proved to be even more concerning since Areum's fiancé is the writer Seo Dong-hoon, a well-known individual best known for his work on the film Believer 2 and as the primary screenwriter for Solo War 2, alias Kim Hee-jin.

In addition, South Korean media outlet, Newsen reported on December 11, 2023, that writer Seo had revealed on social media that Seo Dong-hoon will be appearing in the movie Dokjeon 2, along with writing for the screenplay.

Meanwhile, it had earlier been reported by MBC that netizens have accused T-ARA Areum's fiancé of alleged imprisonment for fraud and s*xual abuse. According to the alleged accusations, MBC reported that Areum confessed that her fiancé was not a movie scriptwriter as previously mentioned. However, she has subsequently refuted the alleged s*xual assault accusations.

Expand Tweet

Areum made another Instagram post on December 14, 2023, in which she said she wanted to know if torturing her fiancé online pleased the people who initiated this. She continued by saying that while she is used to harsh comments, her husband is not.

Her heart ached to think of all the suffering her spouse had endured over the last several days, she shot back, saying that she was shivering with rage while she was composing her article. Areum said she can't help but believe it's because of the hurtful remarks, nefarious rumors, and intimidation. She asserted taking legal action against all perpetrators. She wrote,

"I want to ask the people who caused this, are you happy now? I am used to malicious comments, but my boyfriend isn’t. I am shaking from anger while writing this. My heart hurts to think about all of the pain oppa has gone through these past couple of days. I can’t help but think it is due to the malicious comments, malicious speculation, and harassment. I can’t help but cry thinking about how scared and hurt he was and the fact that I couldn’t protect him. Regardless of the fact that he woke up, I will severely punish those who wrote these things." (as translated by Koreaboo)

Expand Tweet

Her Instagram post was a result of the previous day's scandal which led her fiancé to attempt suicide due to the malicious allegations made against him by the netizens. A South Korean online bulletin issued an article titled "A Girl Group Member Is About To Marry The 2nd Jeon Chung Jo," according to a report by the media outlet MBC on December 13, 2023.

Jeon Chung-jo is infamous for being the scammer who wed an Olympian athlete before being discovered to have committed several other crimes.

People connected with the post's content since it closely reflected T-ara Areum's recent disclosure that she is juggling a divorce and a remarriage. When looking more closely at the post, the author made grave accusations against T-ara Areum's alleged partner. The charges presented a troubling picture of a background riddled with abuse, slander, fraud, and s*xual offenses.

The author said that the celebrity's recently engaged fiancé had just served time in prison for abusing women s*xually.

Expand Tweet

The internet user continued to suggest that there were more casualties before revealing that they were among those injured. The anonymous internet user claimed that she was one of the many women who were victims. She went on to say that she knew the man had previously divorced and that he had assaulted his ex-wife.

The online user asserted that the accused Jeon Chung-jo used to con ladies out of money after his divorce by lying to them about who he was and how unemployed he was.

"There are many women who were victims, and I am one of them. First of all, that man has been divorced before, and it is my knowledge that he assaulted his former wife. After his divorce, he would lie to women about his identity (he is unemployed) and would defraud them out of money." (as reported by Koreaboo)

In addition, he would videotape women having s*x and snap images of their private parts as they slept—both of which were meant to intimidate the ladies. The online user then stated that the man would physically attack them when they couldn't keep up with his falsehoods, then claim to be the victim and report it to the police. Since then, his victims have reunited, and we have learned that his routines remained consistent.

"When he couldn’t keep up with his lies, he would physically assault them and then tell the police that he was the victim. His victims have since come together, and we discovered that his patterns were always the same." (as reported and translated by Koreaboo)

The post went viral right after, and many claimed that the idol was none other than Areum, a former member of T-ARA. Based on the online user's allegations, they claimed Jeon Chung-jo is living under the disguise of Seo Dong-hoon, who is set to marry the former T-ARA idol.

All these speculations were made based on the simple fact that the former T-ARA idol announced going through a divorce from her previous marriage, the celebrity recently said that she was getting married to her new partner.

Expand Tweet

Areum's confession that her fiancé was never a scriptwriter has added more weight to the allegations made against Seo Dong-hoon as the rumors run wild. Netizens are speculating that the "former idol" mentioned by the anonymous victim is Areum.

The malicious allegations have cast a dark shadow on the former idol's image and life leading to her fiancé (Seo Dong-hoon) attempting suicide.

The K-pop group T-ARA is a South Korean girl group created by MBK Entertainment in 2009, comprising four members Qri, Eunjung, Hyomin, and Jiyeon. The group has gained a reputation for being "chameleon-like" due to its wide range of visual conceptions.

Areum, born Han A-reum, joined the group in 2012 although she parted ways with the band in 2013 to pursue solo endeavors.