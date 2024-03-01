What happened to the Titan Submersible? Details about Titan Submarine documentary explored

A new Titan Submarine documentary chronicling the fate of the OceanGate expedition that shook the entire world back in June 2023 is all set to air in the UK on March 6 and March 7 on Channel 5. The upcoming documentary is titled The Titan Sub Disaster: Minute by Minute and is being produced by ITN Productions. It is, for the first time, going to feature some never-before-seen footage of the disaster.

In the documentary, the audience will be introduced to the rare clip surrounding the thumping sounds that ultimately led the rescuers of the operation to believe that there was a trace of life inside the vessel. Talking about the sounds which felt like someone was knocking from inside the vessel, former Navy Captain Ryan Ramsey in the new documentary said:

"The symmetry between those knockings is very unusual. It's rhythmic, it's like somebody is making that sound, and the fact that it is repeated is really unusual."

A new Titan Submarine documentary will focus on the gory details of the disaster

The Titan Submarine documentary, scheduled to release in early March, is going to shed light on some rarely known facts about the 2023 disaster.

The full-length documentary is going to feature excerpts from the disaster along with a few reenactments of the same. The documentary is also going to comprise personal accounts of people who were involved in the rescue mission.

Earlier documentaries and featurettes highlighting the massive disaster in June 2023 have already been released in the past year. However, what sets the upcoming Titan Submarine documentary apart from its predecessors is the details it focuses on.

The Royal Canadian Air Force has provided original footage of loud thumping sounds picked up from the vessel's radar for the first time. These sounds were believed to be made by the people trapped inside the submarine. However, several rescue operations later, it was deduced that the sounds were probably made by one of the boats involved in the rescue mission.

U.S. Coast Guard Search Efforts For The Missing Submarine Near Titanic (Image via Getty)

The main reason for this belief was that, by June 22, 2023, the rescuers had ruled out any signs of life by discovering large portions of the submarine in a disassembled state. Additionally, it was concluded that the submarine had exploded shortly after being thrown into the water. This was due to the immense pressure the submarine had experienced and was not prepared for during its launch.

Who were the people inside the Titan submersible as highlighted in the upcoming Titan Submarine documentary?

Rescue operations for the submarine operated by OceanGate to observe the remains of the Titanic ship were set in motion on June 18, 2023. This was done soon after the submersible's mother ship lost contact with the people inside the vessel.

Among those who were killed were Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, titanic expert. Others in the vessel included business persons Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, and his son, Suleman Dawood.

Following several days of rescue efforts, all five individuals within the submarine were deemed dead on June 22, 2023. The cause of the same was thought to be a massive implosion that happened because the ship was unable to support it.

Now, all the events surrounding the unfortunate incident are going to be the subject of the upcoming Titan Submarine documentary.

The Titan Submarine documentary will be released on Channel 5 in the UK on March 6 and 7.