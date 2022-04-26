What happened to Warren Jeffs' wife Naomie Jessop? Flood incident revisited ahead of Preaching Evil premiere

Preaching Evil, the highly awaited and much-rattling true-crime documentary series, executively produced by Jason Graham, Michael Weinberg, Sergio Alfaro, Jermaine Johnson, Vince DiPersio, Eric Williams, Tiffany Alfaro, and Jonathan Steven Green, will premiere on April 26 (Tuesday), 2022, exclusively on Peacock.

The Peacock documentary series, Preaching Evil, is all set to tell the heart-wrenching story of the highly notorious cult leader Warren Jeffs, a prolific polygamist serving in jail on charges of child sexual assault and marrying children as young as 12 years old. The story will be told through the viewpoint of Naomie Jessop, his favourite wife, a minor, who was earlier married to Warren's father.

The synopsis released by the streaming network says:

"A Wife on the Run with Warren Jeffs is an eye-opening docuseries that tells the story of polygamist cult leader Warren Jeffs through the lens of his favorite wife Naomi Jessop. The 4-episode series gives a unique perspective into one of the most notorious cults featuring an exclusive interview with Jessop, who was Jeffs’ personal scribe and was by his side for every step of his dramatic rise to power and his fall from grace. The series features interviews with Jeffs’ former wife Vicki Thompson and their children Wendell and Sarah, members of law enforcement who were instrumental in the raid on the Zion Ranch and the lawyers involved in Jeffs’ sentencing."

While waiting for the arrival of the 4-episode docuseries, Preaching Evil, let's find out all about Warren Jeffs' wife Naomie Jessop and the flood-incident.

Learn all about the infamous flood incident and Jeffs' wife Naomie Jessop before Preaching Evil releases

How things turned out for Jeffs' favorite wife Naomie Jessop

Naomie Jessop, Warren Jeffs' favorite wife

Naomie Jessop, through whose point of view the entire documentary series, Preaching Evil, will be shown, is the former wife of both Warren Jeffs and Rulon. She was reportedly Warren's 'favorite wife'. Unfortunately, Naomie Jessop was one of the first minor brides as well who was passed on to Jeffs.

While Jessop was an FLDS or Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints member and valuable partner of Warren, she allegedly took several secret trips with the cult leader all over the country.

Jessop was seen traveling with the cult leader on his motorcycle on numerous covert vacations. She would even accompany Jeffs when the notorious cult leader ran away from the FBI after he ended up on the FBI's most wanted slate.

Unfortunately, Naomi Jessop passed away in 2015 reportedly, alongside 8 others, entailing 7 children during a dreadful flash that reportedly swept their vehicle away from the road in Utah.

A still of Naomie Jessop from Preaching Evil

Their unfortunate demise briefly brought together defectors and followers of imprisoned polygamist cult leader Warren Jeffs. His followers were seen scrambling to search for survivors from the devastating flood in Utah. However, the animosity returned soon enough.

Dowayne Barlow, who left the community almost 3 years ago but returned to Utah, exclaimed in a interview:

"Though there seemed to be some mingling, the lines of segregation were pretty obvious," (Via AP News)

In this extremely suspicious and secretive cult community led by Warren Jeffs, funerals were taken care of very discreetly. Anyone who was not a member of the FLDS or the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints was definitely not welcome.

Don't forget to watch the upcoming docuseries Preaching Evil, which will display the entire story from the eyes of Naomi Jessop, arriving on the 26th of April (Tuesday), 2022, on Peacock.

