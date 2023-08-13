What is HBO’s BS High all about? Details explored ahead of documentary’s premiere 

HBO’s upcoming documentary BS High will deliver a story that perfectly combines sports and corruption. Set to premiere on August 23rd, BS High will deal with the shocking and almost unbelievable story of the Bishop Sycamore High School Football Program. A scandal headed by self-proclaimed football coach Roy Johnson, the movie will focus on the hundreds of people duped by the school's official football program.

The issue was that Bishop Sycamore High School was fabricated and did not exist. The chief perpetrator, self-proclaimed coach Roy Johnson, had managed to dupe an entire community of people who actively bought into the lie of BS High.

HBO’s upcoming documentary BS High is about a High School that never existed

The Bishop Sycamore High School was sold as an Ohio-based high school. Despite not having an actual campus, head coach Roy Johnson had managed to dupe a range of parents, prospects, and schools to allow BS High to participate in official college leagues. However, the elaborate scandal eventually became too big.

On August 29th, 2021, a nationally televised game on ESPN saw BS High losing to the famous IMG Academy 58-0. The loss raised many questions about the school's football program, with multiple players forced out of the game due to injury. The media circus that followed led to the facade unraveling in front of the entire country.

Led by an enigmatic and almost charming head coach Roy Johnson, the documentary will examine the extent of lies surrounding Bishop Sycamore High School.

Roy Johnson, who previously had no coaching experience, described himself as an "honest liar." Said to be the mastermind behind the scandal, Johnson's charisma allowed him to sell a non-existent school to parents, other colleges, and colleagues alike.

The documentary also features commentary from former colleagues John Branham and Andre Peterson, journalists Andrew King and Bomani Jones, high school sports investigator Ben Ferree, and the players and families affected by the scandal.

BS High is directed by Oscar-winning filmmakers Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free. The two previously worked on Two Distance Stangers and saw great potential in the remarkable story. The movie is set to premiere on HBO on August 23rd at 9 pm ET and will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

The documentary premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in June and has garnered significant attention since. Apart from the gripping story based on actual events, the movie will also include detailed commentary from the architect of the scandal, Roy Johnson himself.

While no early reviews or reviews on official sites such as IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes are currently unavailable, many trends point to the documentary being a must-watch—the story and the people who worked on the movie give the documentary a serious reputation to protect.

Moreover, the documentary captures a much more severe trend that was openly exploited by Roy Johnson just a few years ago. BS High does not only represent a story of corruption and unnerved scandal. It also points out the lack of protection measures for parents and prospects in the American high-school football arena.

The scandal itself might have been related to sports, but it hit a nerve across America due to the nature of the victims involved. Johnson and company expertly duped many high-school prospects hoping to carve out professional careers.