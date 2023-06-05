What is Hulu's The Age of Influence about? Release date, trailer, and more details

Hulu has recently been making waves in the world of true crime documentaries, and its latest series, The Age of Influence, promises to captivate audiences with a deep dive into the dark side of influencer culture. Set to premiere on June 5, 2023, on Hulu, this documentary series examines the scandals surrounding six social media influencers with six episodes.

As per Hulu, the official synopsis of the series reads:

“In the age of social media, influencers have become a powerful force. With millions of followers, they can command high fees for product endorsements and sponsorships. But what happens when these influencers abuse their power?”

The Age of Influence will launch an enquiry into the lives of scandals of six media influncers in six episodes

Trailer and what to expect

The Age of Influence provides an enquiry into the captivating yet often controversial world of social media influencers. Throughout six episodes, viewers will witness the rise and fall of these influencers as they spin webs of lies and deceit, ultimately leading to their downfall.

The series comprehensively examines the biggest social media scandals in recent years, exposing the manipulative tactics and exploitative behavior prevalent within influencer culture. Each episode delves into the story of a different influencer, showcasing their journey from fame to infamy.

Moreover, The Age of Influence will offer a unique perspective by presenting not only the accounts of victims and former friends of the featured influencers but also the influencers themselves. Through interviews, viewers gain insight into the motivations, justifications, and remorse, providing a multifaceted understanding of the events that unfolded. This approach will add a layer of complexity to the series, exploring the psychology behind the actions of these influencers.

The lineup includes individuals such as Jay Mazini, convicted of kidnapping and fraud, and Danielle Miller, known as "Swiffer Girl," who faced charges related to fraud. Other episodes feature Emily Gellis, a fashion influencer involved in a viral campaign against a diet company, and Essena O'Neill, a former Instagram star who became disillusioned with the influencer lifestyle.

Production details

Produced by Part2 Pictures for ABC News Studios, The Age of Influence is helmed by director Alison Klayman and produced by Klayman, Andrew Rossi, and Jaclyn Donahue. This collaboration between ABC and Hulu aims to blend investigative journalism, true crime, pop culture, and social media to create a compelling viewing experience.

On talking about the series in Hulu Press Release dated February 2, 2023, Craig Erwich, Hulu's Director of Original Content, said:

"The Age of Influence is a timely and important series that sheds light on the dark side of influencer culture, It is a must-watch for anyone who is interested in social media, celebrity, and the power of image. We are excited to partner with Alison Klayman and Andrew Rossi on this important series."

Final thoughts

Packed with glitz, glamour, and a sea of influencers, the trailer teases the darker side of the seemingly dreamy influencer lifestyle. Viewers can expect intense confrontations as the fallen social media figures face the consequences of their actions.

As the release date approaches, anticipation grows for Hulu's The Age of Influence. This documentary series promises to reveal the untold stories behind some of the most significant social media scandals of recent years. By blending true crime storytelling, investigative journalism, and pop culture, the series provides a thought-provoking exploration of the dark underbelly of influencer culture.

